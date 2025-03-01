Grading Intriguing Proposed Lions Trade For Joey Bosa
The Detroit Lions may not be in the market for high-end pass rushers due to having to pay young, productive players on their own roster.
While many are clamoring for general manager Brad Holmes to trade for Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, a more affordable and realistic option could be appealing to Detroit's front office.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently explored several potential NFL trade packages for defensive players.
For the Lions, Holmes ships a 2025 fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa.
As Davenport explained, "The Detroit Lions have been mentioned as a potential trade partner for any number of edge-rushers, including stars such as Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett. Bosa wouldn't be nearly as expensive as those names. Playing for arguably the NFC's most talented team would have to be appealing to him."
At the combine, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz expressed he is hoping the talented defensive lineman finishes his career in Los Angeles.
"I know he wants to retire a Charger," Hortiz said. "I'd love for him to retire a Charger. I love Joey, the teammate, the competitor."
Bosa's cap number could make it prohibitive for the Chargers to retain him. Moving on from a player with a cap hit of just over $36 million is not ideal, but sometimes necessary for teams looking to take the next step forward in their retooling process.
A downside for the Lions is the 29-year-old has not appeared in more than 10 games per season the past three years and his productivity has not been particularly eye-opening.
It is possible a fresh start with a new defensive line coach could unlock more of Bosa's innate talents, but the 2016 No. 3 pick would need to stay healthy and produce in critical moments.
The Lions hoped Marcus Davenport, a player with a history of battling injuries, would make an impact in 2024, but the veteran was lost for the season after tearing his triceps in Week 3.
So while Bosa is an appealing option, it may not be enough to aid Detroit accomplish their goal of securing even more sacks and pressures in 2025.
Grade: C+