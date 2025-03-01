Lions Worst Myles Garrett Nightmare Could End Super Bowl Hopes
The Detroit Lions, at least publicly, did not appear all-in on the Myles Garrett sweepstakes.
Unfortunately, one of the dominant teams in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles, are reportedly interested in making a "big splash" this offseason.
NFL reporter Dianna Russini is hearing Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is interested in being bold ahead of the 2025 NFL season.
Russini explained, “Here’s what some people are saying right now, that Howie’s willing to move on from some of these guys because he’s looking to make a big swing. And that big swing would be for Myles Garrett."
At the combine, the Browns front office and coaching staff were adamant the All-Pro defensive lineman was not on the move.
"Garrett could be this year's version of Saquon Barkley for Howie," an NFL GM reportedly told Russini. "He's an impact add and isn't a free-agent overpay. Howie's not afraid to try stuff, and it fits where they are as a team."
Holmes expressed recently there would be challenges for the Lions to acquire a high-end, high-profile edge rusher.
While the team is always looking to find talented edge rushers, Holmes and Co. may not be willing to part ways with players and multiple draft picks. Holmes did not want to elevate expectations, as he expressed making trades for coveted players is oftentimes challenging.
Detroit still has to likely commit a significant amount of resources to Aidan Hutchinson, Jameson Williams and Kerby Joseph, leaving little room to add Garrett to Detroit's roster.
Unfortunately, at least publicly, the Eagles are taking the opposite stance.
If one of the best pass rushers in the league finds his way to Philadelphia, Detroit's current Super Bowl window could be closed quickly. Philadelphia already boasts one of the top defenive lines and would be difficult to topple with Garrett added to the roster.
For Lions fans, lets just hope this is just the Eagles pushing for positive public relations, as the NFL world has been showering the organization with praise for being willing to be aggressive and bold, even after winning a Super Bowl.