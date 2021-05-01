Grading Lions' Pick of DT Levi Onwuzurike

The Detroit Lions address a need on defense with their second selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions are sticking to their plan of rebuilding the roster from the inside out.

Over the past couple of seasons, Detroit's defensive line has oftentimes been bullied by their opponents.

Despite having Trey Flowers and Romeo Okwara playing on the defensive line, Detroit's lack of pressure caused significant problems for prolonged periods of time.

Even though Okwara was able to record 10 sacks, the Lions' defense oftentimes failed to limit the production of opposing quarterbacks, due to its reluctance to send pressure consistently.

This past offseason, Michael Brockers was added to this defensive line to add depth and veteran leadership.

For Levi Onwuzurike, he is ready to come in and become an immediate disrupter for Detroit's defense.

According to his NFL.com profile, "Considered by some scouts as a "flash" prospect with high-end moments on tape, but a lack of sustained excellence and production. Onwuzurike is undersized for his position but he’s very strong for his size with the ability to anchor down against interior blockers. He's very physical and flashes moments where he is able to control and overwhelm single blocks. An explosive first step provides early momentum into the neutral zone, but he failed to post the high-end production that is usually associated with that interior trait. He's light on his feet but heavy with his hands, and that combination should lead to continued improvement as an NFL pass rusher. If he can play with the same grit we saw against Oregon and USC in 2019, Onwuzurike has a chance to become a disruptive starter in an attacking front."

If he can acclimate quickly to the Lions' defense, Onwuzurike has the potential to become a household name -- and sooner rather than later.

Grade: B+

