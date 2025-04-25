Grading Lions' Selection of Defensive Tackle Tyleik Williams
Headed into the 2025 NFL Draft, the Lions clearly needed to beef up their defensive line. And they did just that Thursday night, via the selection of Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams at No. 28 overall.
Checking in at 6-foot-3, 334 pounds, Williams is a disruptive interior defensive lineman who is a plus defender against the run. He's also equipped with untapped potential as a pass-rusher.
Additionally, the Buckeyes product has a relentless motor, and plays a physical brand of football. Also, he possesses more than adequate lateral quickness and brute strength to overpower opposing offensive linemen.
In his final campaign at Ohio State, he played an integral role in the team's run to the College Football Playoff national championship. He logged 13 starts, and amassed 46 total tackles, including eight for loss, 16 quarterback hurries and 2.5 sacks. Plus, he earned a 79.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, including an 88.6 run-defense mark, for his efforts.
Williams adds another run-stuffing presence to the interior of Detroit's defensive line. Plus, he should be a more than sufficient replacement for fellow defensive tackle Alim McNeill to begin the 2025 season. McNeill is expected to miss the beginning of the upcoming campaign as he continues to recover from the torn ACL he suffered at the end of last season.
Williams is far from a finished product, and still needs to refine his skills as a pass-rusher. Yet, he is still a welcomed addition to first-year coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's defense. And with time, he should develop into an impactful, three-technique lineman at the next level.
At this present juncture, I'll give the Lions’ selection of the former Ohio State defensive tackle a “B+.”