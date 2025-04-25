Lions Select DT Tyleik Williams
The Detroit Lions entered the 2025 NFL Draft as a team that was still committed to targeting the best player available, despite having clear needs at two positions in the trenches.
After months of evaluation, the team have selected Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tyleik Williams with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Last season, Williams notched 46 tackles and 2.5 sacks. In his collegiate career, he recorded 136 career tackles and 11.5 sacks. He helped anchor the defense during the Buckeyes' national championship campaign in 2024.
The talented defensive lineman still needs work on his pass-rush skills, but is stout against the run. However, Williams does have the athleticism to play multiple positions along the defensive line including the nose tackle position and three-technique.
Williams measured 6-foot-2, 334 pounds during his appearance at the NFL Combine. He did not participate in testing or on-field drills.
With Alim McNeill still rehabbing from a torn ACL, Williams will compete with Roy Lopez and DJ Reader for playing time at nose tackle in his rookie campaign. Additionally, he offers depth and could be a rotational piece immediately for Detroit's defensive line if his athleticism is able to translate immediately.
According to NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler, "Overall, Williams needs further development as a pass rusher, but he is one of the best run-defending linemen in the draft class because of his recognition skills and disciplined execution at deconstructing blocks. He has the type of skill set that will be appreciated by NFL coaches."
Earlier in the day, it was reported the Lions were among several teams that were potentially interested in trading down.
Before Detroit's selection, several prospects that were linked to Detroit pre-draft were already selected, including offensive lineman Grey Zabel and defensive end Shermar Stewart.
Previous first-round selections by Detroit during Holmes' tenure include offensive tackle Penei Sewell (2021), defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and wide receiver Jameson Williams (2022), running back Jahmyr Gibbs and linebacker Jack Campbell (2023), and cornerback Terrion Arnold.
Holmes has drafted three players, Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kerby Joseph, who have earned First Team All-Pro honors since his tenure began in 2021. Six of his draftees have earned Pro Bowl recognition.
Of the 29 total draft picks made by Holmes, 17 have went on to start as rookies (58.6%).
Detroit will select next, barring any trades, on Day Two of the draft, as they currently posses the 60th pick.