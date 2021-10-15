    • October 15, 2021
    Look: Tyler Bertuzzi Scores Highlight-Reel Goal against Lightning

    Detroit Red Wings opened their season at Little Caesars Arena.
    Author:

    Tyler Bertuzzi gave the Detroit Red Wings a 2-0 lead against the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena. 

    The talented forward was able to maneuver the puck between his legs, then split defensemen Victor Hedman and Jan Rutta to put the puck in the net. 

    Defenseman Moritz Seider also earned his first NHL assist on Bertuzzi’s goal.

    "I'm very excited, a little bit nervous," Bertuzzi told reporters prior to playing in his first preseason game. "I haven't been nervous for a game in a long time. I'm excited to just go out there with the guys and ease my way back into it and having fun playing."

    Bertuzzi scored again to give the Red Wings a 3-0 lead, but the Lightning quickly answered to make it a 3-1 game. 

    Dylan Larkin honored prior to the opener 

    As a result of the global pandemic, Larkin was unable to be honored by the Red Wings former captains formally. 

    On Thursday evening, in front of a capacity crowd, a red carpet welcomed former Red Wings captains, including Steve Yzerman, Niklas Lidstrom and Henrik Zetterberg.

    Larkin was the last player introduced to a loud ovation. 

    This season, Marc Staal and Danny DeKeyser will serve as the alternate captains. 

