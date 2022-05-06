Skip to main content

How High Was Travon Walker on Detroit Lions Draft Board?

The Detroit Lions likely had Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker very high on their own draft board.

If Aidan Hutchinson was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Detroit Lions may not have automatically selected Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. 

Not all NFL teams openly reveal their draft board like Jerry Jones did in front of a room full of reporters earlier this week. 

In a recap of NFL Draft takeaways, the MMQB's Albert Breer reported on who the Lions may have potentially selected at No. 2 if Hutchinson was unavailable. 

According to Breer, "Had the Jaguars taken Aidan Hutchinson with the first overall pick, I’m told that the Lions’ pick at 2 would have been Georgia edge Travon Walker. No word on whether or not the card would’ve gone in as quick as it did on Hutchinson, though."

For the Lions, it was very exciting for the coaching staff to land a player of Hutchinson's caliber.

"The first thing I said when I got up here is we deserve this player. So, I think that tells you exactly how we feel about him, and he told you when I said he deserves us as coaches," defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said soon after Hutchinson was drafted. "So, I’m not surprised that he said that. We had really good conversations with this player. I sat there and talked to him for about 45 minutes and the crazy thing about that is we didn’t talk football until the last 20 minutes.

"We just talked about life, and his goals, and things like that outside of football. And the other crazy thing about this is his dad actually grew up in Houston (Texas), and we know some of the same people," Glenn continued. "So, that was a good conversation there with me and his dad. Man, it’s a true fit. It’s a really true fit. And again, this is probably my fifth time saying it, we’re excited to have this player.” 

