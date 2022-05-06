Look: Aqib Talib Predicted Lions' 2022 First-Round Draft Picks in Week 15
Former New England Patriots defensive back Aqib Talib presently serves as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports.
In the Lions' 2021 Week 15 contest against the Arizona Cardinals, Talib was working as the color commentator on the FOX broadcast.
During the fourth quarter, Talib shared “Aqib’s Creed”, and revealed what he felt Detroit should do during the 2022 NFL Draft.
”You take that first-round pick, you bring in Aidan Hutchinson. He’ll give you a great rush,” Talib said. “You get Amani (Oruwariye) on the outside, Jeff Okudah on the outside and you have two great corners who can play man.”
Talib continued, “Trade up a little bit, get the receiver you want to draft. If it’s me, I’m taking the guy out of Alabama, give me (Jameson) Williams out of Alabama.”
To the surprise of some, that is exactly how the 2022 draft played out for the Lions in the first round, as the team selected Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick and traded up 20 spots to select Williams with the No. 12 overall pick.
Lions general manager Brad Holmes expressed his excitement level with the two aforementioned picks, following the conclusion of the opening round.
“Honestly, thrilled how tonight went," Holmes said. "Just to be able to get Aidan (Hutchinson) and welcome him and everything that he brings. He’s so much of a culture fit, in terms of what we’re about. And, then to be able to acquire Jameson (Williams) as well, ecstatic. We’ve still got some work to do, but so far, so good.”