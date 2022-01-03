How the Lions Can Earn No. 1 Pick in 2022 NFL Draft
The Detroit Lions cannot fall below the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
With their 51-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit's front office can now hone in even more on the top draft prospects that could come in and immediately aid in in the retooling process.
Despite the long odds, there is still a pathway for general manager Brad Holmes and Co. to secure the top pick in the draft.
The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Indianapolis Colts next weekend in their season finale.
It would require an upset, but if the Jaguars somehow found a way to defeat the Colts and the Lions lose to the Packers in their home finale, Detroit would finish the season with the worst record in the National Football League.
Meanwhile, the Lions will host the Packers, who have nothing to play for following their victory over the Vikings.
As expected, Aaron Rodgers and Co. locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC with their victory on Sunday Night Football. It is feasible the Packers will rest several players, so it is not a foregone conclusion Detroit will finish with only two victories.
But, the best case scenario is for the Lions to lose out and finish 2021 with a 2-14-1 record.
Back in 2010, the last time the Lions held the No. 2 pick, Nebraska defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was the selection.
Current NFL Draft order:
- Jaguars: 2-14
- Lions: 2-13-1
- Texans: 4-12
- Jets: 4-12
- Giants: 4-12
- Panthers: 5-11
- Seahawks: 6-10
- Bears: 6-10
- Washington: 6-10
- Falcons: 7-9
