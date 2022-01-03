Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How the Lions Can Earn No. 1 Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

    The Detroit Lions have at least guaranteed themselves a top-two pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
    Author:

    The Detroit Lions cannot fall below the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

    With their 51-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit's front office can now hone in even more on the top draft prospects that could come in and immediately aid in in the retooling process. 

    Despite the long odds, there is still a pathway for general manager Brad Holmes and Co. to secure the top pick in the draft. 

    The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Indianapolis Colts next weekend in their season finale. 

    It would require an upset, but if the Jaguars somehow found a way to defeat the Colts and the Lions lose to the Packers in their home finale, Detroit would finish the season with the worst record in the National Football League

    Meanwhile, the Lions will host the Packers, who have nothing to play for following their victory over the Vikings. 

    As expected, Aaron Rodgers and Co. locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC with their victory on Sunday Night Football. It is feasible the Packers will rest several players, so it is not a foregone conclusion Detroit will finish with only two victories. 

    But, the best case scenario is for the Lions to lose out and finish 2021 with a 2-14-1 record. 

    Recommended Lions Articles

    lions5

    Week 17 Grades: Lions' Defense Flops in Seattle

    Read more on the Detroit Lions' positional group grades, after their Week 17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

    stbrown5

    Snap Counts: Lions-Seahawks

    A review of the Detroit Lions' snap counts against the Seattle Seahawks.

    USATSI_17443914_168388382_lowres

    Lions' Week 17 Studs and Duds

    Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 17 studs and duds, after their 51-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

    Back in 2010, the last time the Lions held the No. 2 pick, Nebraska defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was the selection. 

    Current NFL Draft order:

    1. Jaguars: 2-14
    2. Lions: 2-13-1
    3. Texans: 4-12
    4. Jets: 4-12
    5. Giants: 4-12
    6. Panthers: 5-11
    7. Seahawks: 6-10
    8. Bears: 6-10
    9. Washington: 6-10
    10. Falcons: 7-9
    campbell5

    Join the AllLions Community

    Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    hutchinson5
    News

    How the Lions Can Earn No. 1 Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

    40 seconds ago
    lions5
    News

    Week 17 Grades: Lions' Defense Flops in Seattle

    1 hour ago
    stbrown5
    News

    Snap Counts: Lions-Seahawks

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17443914_168388382_lowres
    News

    Lions' Week 17 Studs and Duds

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17444277_168388382_lowres
    News

    3 Takeaways from Lions' 51-29 Loss to Seahawks

    13 hours ago
    brown5
    News

    Hilarious Memes Emerge After Antonio Brown Leaves Buccaneers Game Shirtless

    16 hours ago
    brown5
    News

    Watch: Antonio Brown Strips, Leaves Field During Game against Jets

    17 hours ago
    goff5
    News

    Detroit Lions' Week 17 Inactive List: Jared Goff Will Miss Seahawks Game

    18 hours ago