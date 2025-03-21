All Lions

How Lions Could Address Lack of Safety Depth

Lions do not have much experience outside of starting safeties.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) runs after Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2)
Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) runs after Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions feature two of the top safeties in the National Football League. Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph give Detroit's defense ball-hawking capabilities and often prevent the opponent from executing explosive plays.

As free agency progresses and the personnel department continues their preparation for the NFL Draft, Detroit does have question marks behind the starting safety duo.

Ifeatu Melifonwu, who struggled to remain healthy during his tenure in Motown, departed in free agency for the Miami Dolphins and Brandon Joseph was unexpectedly waived prior to the conclusion of the 2024 season.

According to the team's website, "Currently, Detroit's depth there consists of Loren Strickland, Morice Norris Jr. and Erick Hallett, who have a total of nine games of NFL experience between them."

Detroit's coaching staff could decide to take advantage of the size of new free agent addition Rock Ya-Sin and have him take reps at the safety position during the offseason workout programs.

In the draft, Nick Emmanwori out of South Carolina and Malaki Starks out of Georgia are intriguing prospects.

If general manager Brad Holmes wants to continue to stock up on defensive backs, Quandre Diggs and Justin Simmons remain available as free agents.

MSU head coach Tom Izzo unfortunately still roots for Packers

Appearing on the 'Kay Adams Show' prior to the Spartans debut contest in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, one of the all-time great head basketball coaches discussed who is roots for in the National Football League.

According to Sports Illustrated, "In the NFL, Izzo unusually roots for both the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, despite the two teams being NFC North foes, with a rivalry that stretches back nearly a century."

Izzo and former Lions head coach Steve Mariucci remain close friends and the former NFL head coach is often seen attending and supporting Spartans basketball.

"I'm trying to stay in the times," Izzo said. "I gotta adjust a little bit. I gotta tweak it a little bit. Doesn't mean that I've lost all my loyalty. When in Rome, do like the Romans and I'm in Michigan. I still got my cheesehead, but I just keep it on bait."

JOHN MAAKARON

