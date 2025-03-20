Grading Lions Signing CB Rock Ya-Sin
Last season, former Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor quietly had a productive season in a reserve role in Aaron Glenn's defense.
The veteran defensive back departed Detroit this offseason, after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following two seasons in Motown.
In 17 games, Vildor recorded 16 tackles, 244 defensive snaps and three passes defensed.
With the recent addition of cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, the team has added depth at the cornerback position and a veteran who has served mostly as a special teams player the past couple of seasons.
It is likely Detroit's front office sees the veteran defensive back as a role player who can compete with Ennis Rakestraw for playing time in the secondary, but will be a steady presence when called upon by special teams coach Dave Fipp.
For the 28-year-old, Detroit will be his fifth stop in the last five seasons. Last season, Ya-Sin played 107 snaps on special teams and 62 overall defensive snaps in 13 games with the San Francisco 49ers. It was only a one-year stint with the NFC West squad.
A couple of years ago, NFL analyst Gregg Rosenthal wrote, "A physical corner who excels at press man coverage, Ya-Sin profiles as a solid enough starter who has never quite reached his top potential. I like those kinds of signings in free agency, because the floor is high and the ceiling is higher."
Unfortunately, Emmanuel Moseley, who also played with the 49ers, was not ever able to see the field during his stint in Motown. Detroit is hoping for better returns from this signing.
If the former 49ers, Colts, Raiders and Ravens cornerback can stay healthy and develop in Detroit's scheme, it's a low-risk, high-ceiling addition that can bolster Kelvin Sheppard's defense.
Grade: C+