All Lions

Grading Lions Signing CB Rock Ya-Sin

Lions are seeking possible replacement for Kindle Vildor, Emmanuel Moseley.

John Maakaron

Former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (33) against the Arizona Cardinals
Former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (33) against the Arizona Cardinals / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last season, former Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor quietly had a productive season in a reserve role in Aaron Glenn's defense.

The veteran defensive back departed Detroit this offseason, after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following two seasons in Motown.

In 17 games, Vildor recorded 16 tackles, 244 defensive snaps and three passes defensed.

With the recent addition of cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, the team has added depth at the cornerback position and a veteran who has served mostly as a special teams player the past couple of seasons.

It is likely Detroit's front office sees the veteran defensive back as a role player who can compete with Ennis Rakestraw for playing time in the secondary, but will be a steady presence when called upon by special teams coach Dave Fipp.

For the 28-year-old, Detroit will be his fifth stop in the last five seasons. Last season, Ya-Sin played 107 snaps on special teams and 62 overall defensive snaps in 13 games with the San Francisco 49ers. It was only a one-year stint with the NFC West squad.

A couple of years ago, NFL analyst Gregg Rosenthal wrote, "A physical corner who excels at press man coverage, Ya-Sin profiles as a solid enough starter who has never quite reached his top potential. I like those kinds of signings in free agency, because the floor is high and the ceiling is higher."

Unfortunately, Emmanuel Moseley, who also played with the 49ers, was not ever able to see the field during his stint in Motown. Detroit is hoping for better returns from this signing.

If the former 49ers, Colts, Raiders and Ravens cornerback can stay healthy and develop in Detroit's scheme, it's a low-risk, high-ceiling addition that can bolster Kelvin Sheppard's defense.

Grade: C+

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News