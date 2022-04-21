Read more on how many defensive players the Detroit Lions should take in this April's NFL Draft.

Stop me if you've heard this already: The Detroit Lions have a variety of holes on the defensive side of the ball. And, it's expected that they will fill at least a few of them via this April's NFL Draft.

For starters, the organization has a huge void in the pass-rushing department. In terms of sacks per game, the Lions ranked just 31st in 2021, with a dismal average of 1.8 sacks per contest.

Outside linebackers Charles Harris and Julian Okwara were also the only two Detroit defenders to record five or more sacks a season ago. Okwara accounted for five sacks, while Harris amassed a team-leading 7.5.

Both players will be Lions once again in 2022, and the pass-rushing unit will also be helped by the return of Julian's brother and fellow OLB Romeo Okwara. Romeo produced a team-high 10 sacks in 2020, but managed to play in only four games in 2021 due to a torn Achilles.

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

© Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite the presence of those three defenders, Detroit still has a clear-cut need from a pass-rush standpoint.

It's why the team is expected to take a high-impact pass rusher at No. 2 overall in this year's draft. EDGE rushers Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Travon Walker have all been bandied about as potential selections for the Lions with the aforementioned pick. And, each of those three individuals could come right in to the Motor City and provide an immediate boost to the organization's pass-rushing unit.

Detroit also has pressing needs at linebacker and in the secondary. There's a chance Lions general manager Brad Holmes will address one of the aforementioned two needs with the team's second of two first-round picks at No. 32 overall. With the selection, Holmes could have his choice of a few former standout Georgia defensive players, most notably linebacker Nakobe Dean and safety Lewis Cine.

Of the two players, Cine is more likely to still be on the board at this spot in the draft. But, it doesn't take away from the fact that he, just like Dean, would be a huge upgrade for an area of need on Detroit's roster. And, don't be surprised if Holmes goes in this direction at No. 32.

I believe Holmes and the Lions' front office are fully aware of the fact that the franchise needs to undergo an overhaul on defense.

For that reason, I believe that the organization will draft a player at each of the following positions this April: EDGE, safety, cornerback, linebacker and defensive tackle. And, I can see a scenario where Holmes & Co. select three defensive backs (i.e. two safeties and a corner).

I would absolutely love if the Lions went with a defensive-heavy approach with their eight total picks, and once again, I fully expect that they will.

My present prediction is that Detroit will select at least five defensive players in the 2022 draft.