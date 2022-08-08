Skip to main content

How to Watch Hard Knocks Featuring Detroit Lions

This season of Hard Knocks featuring the Detroit Lions premieres this Tuesday on HBO.

This season of "Hard Knocks" figures to be quite the popular football documentary series for fans of the Detroit Lions. 

The team, led by head coach Dan Campbell, will be featured on the series for the first time. 

“There was some interest from both the Lions and the Jets, which were the two teams that were on the list this year,” director Shannon Furman said, via the Free Press. “But there was a mutual agreement, the Lions kind of reached out, we were on board. Whenever anyone seems like they’re on board and wants to do it, we want to do it.”

Camera crews have been filming since the spring and will take an inside look at the coaching staff, players and those battling to make the initial 53-man roster. 

General manager Brad Holmes was asked in a recent SiriusXM interview about any possible distractions having that many extra cameramen around the team's practice facility. 

"I think it's that anxiety when it first happens," he said. "Anything new, you're kind of on the edge a little bit. But, they've actually done a phenomenal job. They are very, very professional in their approach. They've been doing it for a long time. So, they do a good job of getting what they need, but they know that we've got a job to do. So after a while, after about the first week, you kind of just got used to it, and then you just kind of go on with regular business."

campbell5

How to watch Hard Knocks

What: Lions camp featured on "Hard Knocks."

When: Tuesday, August 9th 10 p.m. 

TV: HBO

Streaming: HBO Max

