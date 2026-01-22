‘Heated Rivalry’ Stars Tapped as Torchbearers for 2026 Winter Olympics

They're coming to the cotta—er, I mean, the Olympics.

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, breakout stars of the smash HBO hit Heated Rivalry, have been tapped to serve as torchbearers for the 2026 Winter Olympics, the streaming platform announced on Thursday.

Specifically, the pair will take part in the Olympic torch relay on the way to the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 6. This date notably coalesces with the show’s premiere date on HBO Max in Italy, per Olympics.com.

When and where the actors will be carrying the torch has yet to be revealed.

The Jacob Tierney-created Heated Rivalry chronicles follows the ups and downs in a yearslong, secret affair between two of the world’s top men's hockey players. The story is based on a book series by author Rachel Reid.

“They brought the heat. Now they’re carrying the torch,” HBO Max posted on Instagram on Thursday. “Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie are joining the Olympic Torch Relay for #MilanoCortina2026 as official torchbearers.”

The Milan Cortina Games will kick off officially with the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 6, 2026.

