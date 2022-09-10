How to Watch Lions vs. Eagles: Time, Channel, Streaming Options

The Detroit Lions will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2022 NFL season opener at Ford Field.

A capacity sold out crowd will be on hand to witness a young football team looking to take the next step forward playing for head coach Dan Campbell.

Detroit's second-year head coach had an interesting perspective regarding how games are typically won early in the season.

In the first couple of weeks, team's typically make more mistakes then game-winning plays, as the season is still young and players are getting their feet wet.

"You feel good about things, or you have this vision in your head and sometimes, you don’t really know until you get through a game," Campbell said Friday.

"And look, this is where, shoot, (Sean) Payton would tell you and (Bill) Parcells, it’s like, this is not about winning. There’s more games that are lost than actually won for game one, game two of a season. So, it’s about the team that makes the least amount of mistakes. As the season starts going, that’s when it’s like, ‘Ah you got to make more plays.’ But early in the year, it’s about making the least amount of mistakes, and usually that’ll bold pretty well for you."

Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Sunday, September 11th, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Location: Ford Field

TV: Fox

TV announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, List of radio affiliates

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Online streaming: Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial