Skip to main content

Aidan Hutchinson Betting Favorite For Defensive Rookie of the Year

Aidan Hutchinson has emerged as a frontrunner for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Detroit Lions rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson had a strong performance against the Washington Commanders. 

In his NFL debut against the Philadelphia Eagles, Hutchinson made his presence felt immediately, but did not light up the stat sheet. 

As a result of this three-sack performance, Hutchinson is now the betting favorite for defensive rookie of the year, according to many of popular sportsbooks (+250). 

Related: NFL odds available at SI Sportsbook 

Trailing the No. 2 pick are Travon Walker, Kayvon Thibodeaux and George Karlaftis (+1000). 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

campbell5

Power Rankings: Detroit Lions Are a Top 15 NFL Team

The Week 2 NFL power rankings are out, and several outlets have the Lions creeping into the top 15.

swift5

Film Review: Lions Blocking Paying Huge Dividends

The Detroit Lions key offensive weapons have committed to becoming better blockers.

USATSI_19073081_168388382_lowres

Dan Campbell: 'We Didn't Crumble'

At his Monday media session, Dan Campbell revealed what contributed to the Lions' victory at Ford Field.

"I thought all those guys up front, they did a good job," head coach Dan Campbell said, when asked about Hutchinson's performance. "They were much better than last week because they were much more disciplined and they stayed true to what we were trying to do with the stunts. (Todd) Wash did a hell of a job with them. But they were thorough and detailed with it. And when you do that, that helps a guy like Hutch. It helps a guy Charles (Harris). It helps a guys like (Alim McNeill) Lim. It helps a guy like (Julian Okwara) J.O. So, it helps everybody upfront. And we were disciplined with that and it showed up.”

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

campbell5
News

Power Rankings: Detroit Lions Are a Top 15 NFL Team

By John Maakaron
swift5
News

Film Review: Lions Blocking Paying Huge Dividends

By John Maakaron
USATSI_19073081_168388382_lowres
News

Dan Campbell: 'We Didn't Crumble'

By Christian Booher
hockenson5
News

T.J. Hockenson Among Lowest PFF-Graded Detroit Lions

By John Maakaron
swift5
News

Injury Updates: D'Andre Swift, Frank Ragnow, Aidan Hutchinson

By John Maakaron
reynolds5
News

Lions' Offense Can Be Among Best in NFL

By Vito Chirco
okudah5
News

Snap Counts: Lions-Commanders

By John Maakaron
skipper5
News

Dan Campbell Praising Dan Skipper Is Going Viral

By John Maakaron