Aidan Hutchinson Betting Favorite For Defensive Rookie of the Year

Detroit Lions rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson had a strong performance against the Washington Commanders.

In his NFL debut against the Philadelphia Eagles, Hutchinson made his presence felt immediately, but did not light up the stat sheet.

As a result of this three-sack performance, Hutchinson is now the betting favorite for defensive rookie of the year, according to many of popular sportsbooks (+250).

Related: NFL odds available at SI Sportsbook

Trailing the No. 2 pick are Travon Walker, Kayvon Thibodeaux and George Karlaftis (+1000).

"I thought all those guys up front, they did a good job," head coach Dan Campbell said, when asked about Hutchinson's performance. "They were much better than last week because they were much more disciplined and they stayed true to what we were trying to do with the stunts. (Todd) Wash did a hell of a job with them. But they were thorough and detailed with it. And when you do that, that helps a guy like Hutch. It helps a guy Charles (Harris). It helps a guys like (Alim McNeill) Lim. It helps a guy like (Julian Okwara) J.O. So, it helps everybody upfront. And we were disciplined with that and it showed up.”

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER