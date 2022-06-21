Skip to main content

How Aidan Hutchinson Could Allow NT Alim McNeill to Shine

Detroit's defense is counting on Alim McNeill to take a step forward in 2022.

One of the potential breakout candidates this season could be Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill

"We really feel like Mac’s got more versatility than maybe what we thought may have appeared when we drafted him," head coach Dan Campbell said. "We really liked the player, but I know last year once we got him here, we were like, ‘Man, this guy has got really good feet and moves well.'" 

Campbell continued, "I think some of the things that we are doing defensively, a little bit more of this attack, we’re going serve him well because he’s got a quick first step. He’s got real good feet and he is powerful. And so, when you’re built the way he is and has kind of the tools that he has, he could be somewhat problematic for an offensive line. He is progressing well and he’s another one of those guys, we look at him and he’s one of those guys that’s the core of our team.”

alim5

Selected in the second-round (No. 72 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft, McNeill demonstrated positive growth after an inconsistent start to his rookie campaign. 

The talented defensive lineman played in all 17 regular-season games and recorded 39 total tackles (15 solo) and two sacks. 

According to The Draft Network, "The Lions should possess more talent across their defensive line in 2022. That should help McNeill take the desired step forward. Detroit lacked a true sack artist last season and opposing offensive lines rarely had to focus their energy on one player. That could change with the emergence of EDGE defender Aidan Hutchinson, who Lions General Manager Brad Holmes drafted with the No. 2 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Hutchinson’s presence could mean the Lions transition to more four-down looks this coming season, and McNeill should thrive via more one-on-one opportunities."

If McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike progress in their sophomore campaign, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and the rest of the defense can count on more of a push and a more steady pass rush. 

McNeill is going to be surrounded by Charles Harris, who is coming off of a career season and a young core of pass rushers who are seeking to take on larger roles, including Romeo and Julian Okwara, Austin Bryant and Josh Paschal. 

Veteran Michael Brockers is looking to rebound after a down season in his inaugural season in Motown. 

“We’re going to have some really good depth,” defensive line coach Todd Wash said. “We got exactly what we wanted out of this draft.”

