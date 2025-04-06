Roundtable: Best-Case Scenario for Lions in 2025 Draft
1.) If the Lions do not pick a defensive end at No. 28, who should the pick be?
Christian Booher: I think the Lions should target the interior defensive line if they don’t pick an EDGE rusher with their first pick. There’s some intriguing options available who are projected to go right around that 28th overall pick, such as Derrick Harmon and Kenneth Grant. Personally, Harmon is the better fit, and would be a nice addition. If not defensive line, I think offensive line and a guard like NDSU’s Grey Zabel would be a solid choice.
Vito Chirco: I’m going to say the Lions should target an interior offensive lineman if they don’t draft a defensive end. In no particular order, I would target Alabama’s Tyler Booker, Ohio State’s Donovan Jackson and North Dakota State’s Grey Zabel. I think each of the aforementioned linemen would shore up the interior of the line and fill the void at right guard created by the departure of Kevin Zeitler.
2.) What was your biggest takeaway from the annual league meetings?
Booher: The Lions were very transparent in why they approached free agency the way they did. Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell explained why they got the guys they got, as well as the fact that they want to save resources to help sign their own pending free agents.
Chirco: The Lions continue to believe in adding players that fit their culture without breaking the bank. They remain committed to playing the long game instead of going all-in on a particular player, no matter how impactful he may be, and are certainly trying to save up as much money as possible to retain their core pieces (i.e. Aidan Hutchinson, Kerby Joseph). Although it may not be popular among the fanbase, this is their way of building an eventual Super Bowl winner.
3.) Which team in the NFC North besides the Lions had the best free agency period?
Booher: I think the Vikings had a really solid free agency period, as they added good pieces to the trenches on both sides of the ball. With the defense adding Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave at DT and Will Fries, they got better in the trenches a year after finishing 14-3 and one game short of the division title.
Chirco: I’m going to go with the Bears. I really like what Chicago did building up the offensive line through the offseason additions of Joe Thuney (via trade), Jonah Jackson (via trade) and Drew Dalman. This was something that was necessitated by the inferior protection that the Bears provided for franchise passer Caleb Williams a season ago. I also thought it was wise for Chicago to nab defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo in free agency, a young pass-rusher that it can pair with Montez Sweat.
4.) Are you worried about J.J. McCarthy on the Vikings?
Booher: McCarthy is intriguing, as he has a winning pedigree and plenty of tools to be successful. However, after missing all of last year with a knee injury, how long will it take him to get up to speed? If he’s able to adapt early and execute Kevin O’Connell’s offense at a high level, then he’s going to be a threat. After seeing the success Sam Darnold had last year, I think McCarthy can be really good early in his career.
Chirco: I’m not overly worried at this present moment. To me, he still needs to prove that he’s the real deal, and the only way he can do that is by getting on the field (something he didn’t do in 2024 due to injury). Subsequently, I believe the Lions still have the upper hand over the Vikings. Yet, if McCarthy can develop into an impact passer, there will be a conversation to be had about Minnesota dethroning Detroit atop the NFC North.
5.) What is the best-case scenario for the Lions in the 2025 NFL Draft?
Booher: I think the Lions’ best-case scenario boils down to one of two options: Either a team offers a solid haul to trade up with them for the 28th pick, or one of the top EDGE rushers falls into their lap. Yes, the Lions can always trade up to get their guy, but the best scenario would be one of the top rushers sliding down the board and landing in Detroit at 28th overall.
Chirco: I share Christian’s sentiment that the Lions need to grab an EDGE rusher to pair with Aidan Hutchinson at No. 28 overall. To me, the organization has a dire need at the position, and needs to hope that the EDGE it lands (Marshall’s Mike Green, Boston College’s Donovan Ezeiruaku, etc.) significantly upgrades its pass-rushing unit. If Detroit is to take the next step as a franchise and become a Super Bowl champion in 2025, it will need just that to happen.