Is Bryan Cook Lions' Safety of the Future?

Read more on whether the Detroit Lions should target Cincinnati Bearcats safety Bryan Cook in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The play of the safeties over the past couple of seasons has been the Achilles' heel of the Lions' defense.

Might Detroit attempt to upgrade the position with the University of Cincinnati's Bryan Cook?

Cook has become one of the more polarizing players in this year's draft. NFL Mock Draft Database, using 17 different projections, projects Cook to land between the fourth and seventh round. However, on January 31, CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson came out of left field, and projected Cook to go in the first round, at No. 32 overall, to the Lions.

Undoubtedly, with the No. 23 ranked pass defense (244.7 yards per game allowed), there is a lot of room for improvement at safety. But, is Cook the man for the job?

Turning on the game film, it is easy to see both sides of the argument. There is no question that Cook has first-round speed and play-making ability. However, the problem is most of the time he plays like a fourth-seventh-round draft pick.

Why then does a prospect who has elite ability only flash it from time to time?

A common reason could be football is not important to him.

Is this the case for Cook? Nobody knows for sure, but that is the No. 1 question that teams need to have answered about him before draft day.

Another key concern with Cook is his inconsistency with tackling. Safeties are the last line of defense, and being a dependable tackler who can wrap up is imperative. This is not Cook.

Cook is far too hesitant for my tastes. It was irritating to see Cook hit the gas in pass coverage against UCF and fly in over the top to save the day, only to fail to get there in time twice against Notre Dame.

Cook makes a great highlight reel, but his game film is frustrating.

So, where should Cook be projected?

The second round is the perfect round for a player like Cook. This is the round reserved for those with elite ability, but there are red flags that just cannot be ignored.

The second round is reserved for players "you keep your fingers crossed" will come through despite better judgement. Cook is too darn inconsistent to justify taking him in the first round, and he's too darn talented to project him into the later rounds.

It all comes down to one question: Can Cook help the Lions win?

No.

Detroit needs players, especially on defense, who will sell out and leave it all on the field.

A big part of the problem with the Lions is they have had too many players who have the ability, but pick and choose when they want to play. These are the types of players who are good enough to collect a check, but they are not the type of players who can develop a winning culture.

© Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

#6 Bryan Cook - 6-foot-1, 210 pounds

40-yard dash time: 4.55

2021 game film reviewed: Notre Dame, Indiana, Houston and UCF

Grade: Second round

Scouting Report

Inconsistent, athletic prospect with elite level speed and play-making ability, who is too hesitant and reluctant in passing and running situations. Flashed aggression. Questionable instincts. Very clearly, he shows he has the ability. He even caught a running back from behind in two different games. Plays in two-deep or single-high looks in coverage. Inconsistent over the top. Inconsistent in deep halves (gets over late more often than not).

Does show the consistent ability to track tight ends when matched up in man. Beautiful one-handed interception against Indiana in the end zone (man coverage). He can also carry vertical, intermediate routes against tight ends (man). Does have some tightness in his hips that shows up when he is attempting to make quick adjustments in space.

Against the run, he is the type who will show up around the pile most of the time without being the one who makes the stop. Gets himself in position, but he would rather stay out of it. Typically only gets involved if he absolutely has to. Can roll down into the box and shoot in off the edge, but he does not make those kinds of plays most of the time. Inconsistent tackling techniques. The type of player who can make an impact, but he is way too tentative.

As the Lions head toward the 2022 NFL Draft, they will have to continue looking for prospects who can be that dependable, last line of defense. And, at this point, it's highly questionable that Cook will be able to provide that type of impact at the next level.