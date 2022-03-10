Is Georgia's Devonte Wyatt Lions' Defensive Tackle of Future?

Read more on whether the Detroit Lions should target Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt is a pocket wrecker.

Flat out, he consistently makes things uncomfortable for quarterbacks. Offenses need to be aware of his whereabouts at all times.

Not many of these prospects excite me, but Wyatt does.

Detroit should absolutely have Wyatt high up on its draft board. He is hands down my No. 1 DT at this point in the pre-draft process, and he has the kind of motor and power that could move him into the top-15 picks range of the draft.

There is no way he makes it out of the first round.

A team has got to be able to leave the first round getting a gamechanger, or gamechangers, if it has multiple picks like Detroit does.

Wyatt fits that description, and he would instantly be the most talented defensive lineman on the the Lions’ roster.

The challenge is where to line him up.

As odd as that may sound, that is the "million dollar question.”

Wyatt is a defensive tackle by trade, but he has the borderline weight to play nose tackle in the NFL.

However, Detroit has Alim McNeill there and John Penisini backing him up. The two of them are two of the younger and better players on this Lions team.

Wyatt showed on film he can bend the edge from an end spot, but he spent most of his time inside at Georgia.

With Detroit playing a base 3-4 defense (three down defensive linemen and four linebackers), it would have to figure out where to line Wyatt up.

It would be a nice problem to have. It would be like trying to figure out where to line up Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp.

Yes, Wyatt brought back memories of Sapp for me.

Wyatt has that kind of tenacity on every single snap. He was consistently collapsing the pocket, with his high energy and brute alpha power.

Wyatt is a mean, disruptive son-of-a-gun, who is a force to be reckoned with.

There was a play when Alabama quarterback Bryce Young scrambled out of the pocket and was sprinting downfield. Wyatt initially slipped, but recovered and literally tracked Young down 20 yards from behind, tackling him - - and even causing Young to fumble.

There just are not too many defensive linemen in the NFL who have the combination of such want, athleticism and speed to do something like that.

The name of the game on defense is either being super disruptive and/or getting to the quarterback.

With a draft class that is deep with EDGE rushers, there is a chance Wyatt drops into the 20-32 pick range. If he does, he has to be a serious consideration to take and move to defensive end in the 3-4.

He would give tackles everything they could handle. You could also start him at nose tackle (the ideal weight is 320-350 pounds) and let him do his thing inside.

In 2021, Detroit ranked No. 31 in sacks per game at 1.8 a game. The Lions need to do something, which includes thinking outside the box on this one.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

#95 Devonte Wyatt - 6-foot-3, 315 pounds

2021 game film reviewed: Clemson, South Carolina and Alabama

Grade: First round

Scouting Report

Ideal 4-3 DT, who is a combination of elite strength, technique, desire, athleticism, aggression and quickness. A menace who can blow things up. In passing situations, he uses his hands well, and shows ability to lock out, with his long arms. And, he keeps blockers off of him. This allows him to gain a second wind and charge inward. Dangerous running “X” stunts. Has a nose for gaps, and is constantly working into gaps with the passer in his crosshairs. Lethal in gaps. His zip code is in the pocket. Draws double teams. Batted down a couple passes, and does a great job of getting his hands up. Swats at the ball with authority, like a basketball power forward in the paint. Shows emotion and gets fired up. Has some polish. Flashed spin.

Street fighter in the run game who uses his hands well. Active in hand-to-hand combat. Gives blockers a handful to contend with. Can spear into gaps or flat out collapse things and make tackles for losses. Saw him steamroll a guard to the turf. Not in on every play, but he was in there enough. Few negatives in my notes. No glaring negatives, either. There is a lot to like about him.

Wyatt is a dominant force, with a dominant personality. Players like this do not come around every day, and they sure do not come around for Detroit every day.