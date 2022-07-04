Skip to main content

Isaac Paredes Is making Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila Look Foolish

Tampa Bay Rays easily hustled Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila.

With each home run that Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes hits, Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila looks that much more foolish. 

Paredes was traded for Austin Meadows in early April at the start of the 2022 MLB season. 

Since leaving Detroit via trade, Paredes has gone on to hit 13 home runs this season. 

“We knew we were trading a good player. We knew we were getting back a good player,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said this weekend. “Just because you trade a guy doesn’t mean you don’t think he’s a good player.”

Paredes actually hit his first two home runs of the 2022 MLB season against Detroit in St. Petersburg on May 18.

isaac

“I haven’t seen any changes mechanically,” Hinch explained. “That’s a credit to (Tampa Bay) for untapping that and to Isaac for barreling up the balls.”

Unfortunately, Austin Meadows has had quite the forgettable season in Motown.

He has battled a laundry list of illnesses and injuries this season, although the Tigers are hoping to get him back in the lineup next week. 

Detroit's manager said the Tigers are very eager to get him back and hopefully contributing more than he has up until this point in the season. 

“It’s a big loss for us because we acquired him to be a big part of our lineup,” Hinch said. “And unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out that way to this point.”

At this point, Tampa Bay has clearly won the trade, further disappointing supporters of the Tigers.  

On Sunday, a viral video surfaced online seeming to show one of Paredes' teammates blasting the Tigers for trading him. 

"Hey, the Tigers are f***ing idiots," was overheard in the social media post. 

It does not appear at this point that Avila is headed out the door, as Chris Ilitch expressed satisfaction with the progress of both the Tigers and the Detroit Red Wings, both teams that he is the owner of. 

