Isaac TeSlaa Was Lions GM's Favorite Wide Receiver in NFL Draft

Brad Holmes is very fond of Detroit's 2025 third-round draft pick.

John Maakaron

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (4) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against Louisiana Tech
Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (4) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against Louisiana Tech / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes did not want to identify which draft pick made over the weekend was his favorite.

Appearing on 97.1 Ticket, Holmes did offer up his thoughts on the player that drew some debate.

Detroit made the decision to trade three draft picks in order to move up 32 spots to select Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.

Holmes acknowledged the talented wideout was his favorite prospect at the position.

"I do love all of them. I'll give you this, though, Probably the most, the pick that probably was the most questioned, I would say, was Isaac TeSlaa. I can say that he was my favorite wide receiver in this draft," said Holmes. "I'm not saying he was the best wide receiver in the draft, but favorite wide receiver in the draft, yes."

Detroit's front office and coaching staff believe the talented wideout has the ability to play both in the slot and on the outside. With his 6-foot-3 frame and good speed, he has the intangibles to be an impact player with some fine-tuning of his skill set.

"I think he’ll be able to do both," Holmes said after TeSlaa was selected. "Again, just like any other receiver, he’s going to need to develop, but he’s got the tools to play outside and win outside. He’s going to have to learn getting off press and all that stuff, just like they all do, but he’s got all the physical tools and he’s got the intangible makeup to be able to overcome that.”

Detroit also added wideout Dominic Lovett in the seventh-round out of Georgia, the third prospect drafted in 2025 from the SEC powerhouse.

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

