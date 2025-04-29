Isaac TeSlaa Was Lions GM's Favorite Wide Receiver in NFL Draft
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes did not want to identify which draft pick made over the weekend was his favorite.
Appearing on 97.1 Ticket, Holmes did offer up his thoughts on the player that drew some debate.
Detroit made the decision to trade three draft picks in order to move up 32 spots to select Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.
Holmes acknowledged the talented wideout was his favorite prospect at the position.
"I do love all of them. I'll give you this, though, Probably the most, the pick that probably was the most questioned, I would say, was Isaac TeSlaa. I can say that he was my favorite wide receiver in this draft," said Holmes. "I'm not saying he was the best wide receiver in the draft, but favorite wide receiver in the draft, yes."
Detroit's front office and coaching staff believe the talented wideout has the ability to play both in the slot and on the outside. With his 6-foot-3 frame and good speed, he has the intangibles to be an impact player with some fine-tuning of his skill set.
"I think he’ll be able to do both," Holmes said after TeSlaa was selected. "Again, just like any other receiver, he’s going to need to develop, but he’s got the tools to play outside and win outside. He’s going to have to learn getting off press and all that stuff, just like they all do, but he’s got all the physical tools and he’s got the intangible makeup to be able to overcome that.”
Detroit also added wideout Dominic Lovett in the seventh-round out of Georgia, the third prospect drafted in 2025 from the SEC powerhouse.
More from Detroit Lions OnSI