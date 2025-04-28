How Lions 2025 Draft Plugged Key Holes
The Detroit Lions have never been a needs-based drafting team under general manager Brad Holmes.
Rather than target a need with each selection, Holmes has traditionally targeted players who are atop their draft board regardless of position. The Lions' personnel department makes selections that they can back up with plenty of conviction, even though some of the picks have left fans and pundits alike surprised.
However, even with this strategy, Holmes and the Lions managed to address key spots on the roster. Even though some of the selections once again were described as reaches, NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay admitted that Holmes' drafting pedigree since taking over in Detroit has afforded him the opportunity to make these types of picks and not lose fans trust.
“Take your guy, ride with Brad. He’s done nothing to deserve you not riding with him, he’s been nothing short of brilliant," McShay said. "Everyone was laughing, Jared Goff, ‘This is a bridge quarterback.’ Bridge my a**. Everything he’s touched has basically turned to gold. So when I sit here and tell you I thought they reached on just about every pick, who you gonna ride with? To be honest, I’m kind of questioning my own. He’s that good, is my point.”
Two positions that have multiple veterans in starting roles got younger, as the Lions added Tyleik Williams to a defensive tackle room loaded with veterans, while Miles Frazier and Tate Ratledge add young depth to one of the league's best offensive lines.
Williams has the ability to either play nose tackle or three-technique, and could be asked to do either to begin his career. Alim McNeill's injury creates an opening at the latter spot in the immediate future, but Williams could also have a long-term future as the nose with veteran DJ Reader in the final year of his contract.
The offensive line gets younger as well. Even with four of the team's five starters returning, age is starting to become a factor with the group with two returning starters 30 or older. With injuries becoming a factor in the trenches every year, having a pair of rookies available as depth will certainly be an asset for Detroit.
Elsewhere, the Lions added an intriguing newcomer to the wide receiver room in Isaac TeSlaa. There are concerns about just how productive he'll be, as he didn't have flashy numbers in his two years at Arkansas, but he has exceptional athleticism that could lead to increased production in the Lions' scheme.
A year after the Lions carried just four wide receivers on the active roster out of training camp, TeSlaa and Dominic Lovett will give them valuable depth with the upside to become contributors.
At saferty, the Lions added Georgia's Dan Jackson to a room that currently features one of the league's best duos in Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch. However, behind them Jackson joins a trio of former undrafted free agents and could work his way into a key role.
And then there's the EDGE position. Commonly believed to be the Lions' biggest need in the draft, the team waited until the sixth round to make the move. Their pick, Ahmed Hassanein, is another player who is in need of development, but upside can clearly be seen.
Ultimately, the Lions in a roundabout way addressed their needs, and injected youth in much needed areas within their roster. Time will tell how all the pieces come together, but the seven-player group is certainly intriguing.