Report: 'Good Chance' Jameson Williams Debuts against Jaguars

The debut of Jameson Williams could be next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The debut of Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams could be coming sooner rather than later.

According to the NFL Network, the No. 12 overall pick could be activated prior to the Lions' Week 13 game with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"The Lions obviously won't have rookie WR Jameson Williams today, but as he looks to return from a torn ACL in college, he's coming soon. This week's was a full-speed practice, but next week's will be," Ian Rapoport posted on social media Thursday morning. "If he makes it through unscathed, there is a good chance he's activated."

This week, the Lions held walkthrough practices, in preparation for the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving.

Williams ran routes, and started to get acclimated to matching up against Detroit's defenders.

All season, the speedy wideout has been mentally engaged, and chomping at the bit to make his NFL debut.

"Oh, he can play. He's a guy you can move around. He's smart, and he gets it, in terms of being in different spots. That's what you want to do with a guy like that, use his speed, whether it's him running past somebody or him getting somebody else open. That speed means a lot," Lions receivers coach Antwaan Randle El said back in September. "And then obviously, he catches the ball well and gets in and out of his cuts, him and Saint (Amon-Ra St. Brown) are kinda alike, they get out of cuts so fast. It's unbelievable. Some people take four steps. This cat takes like two and a half. It's unbelievable."