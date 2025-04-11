Jameson Williams Reminds Jordan Addison Lions Receivers Are Best
The Detroit Lions receivers unit is among the best in the National Football League.
With Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Tim Patrick having successful 2024 seasons, veteran quarterback Jared Goff was in the conversation for league MVP the majority of the year.
Speedy wideout Jameson Williams also let Jordan Addison of the Minnesota Vikings know that he felt Detroit had the better wide receiving unit.
Asked which team had the best wide receiving corps at an appearance, the former first-round pick let Addison know, "We do. We do."
Addison replied, "Come on man, stop playing," while Williams laughed during the video shared on social media.
Williams, 24, recorded 58 receptions, 1,001 yards receiving and seven touchdowns in his third NFL season. Challenged to become the team's second receiver, Williams emerged as one of the top deep threat options in Detroit's offense.
General manager Brad Holmes indicated the team is heading towards picking up his fifth-year option. Williams could still negotiate a long-term contract, but the likelihood is low of a deal getting done this offseason.
There are a number of high-priced extensions the Lions are expected to work out soon, including to Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph.
New offensive coordinator John Morton told reporters at the scouting combine he is planning on taking advantage of the skill set of Detroit's receivers. The veteran coach is looking for north of six explosive plays during each and every game.
"I think you have to have explosive plays," Morton said. "You have to be able to do that. I think there's a certain amount of explosive plays you need in a game. An explosive, I always think seven or eight plays explosively per game is really good."