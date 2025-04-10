Lions 2025 Schedule: Potential Release Dates Discussed

All Lions

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions will be facing one of their toughest NFL schedules in recent memory.

As a result of their 15-win season in 2024 and NFC North division championship, the team will play a first-place schedule again in 2025.

NFL Vice President of Broadcast Planning Mike North recently discussed which dates the league is targeting to officially release the entire schedule. Three dates are currently being targeted, as the league has been consistent in the timing of their schedule announcement since 2020.

Typically the league likes to announce, in grand fashion, the release of marquee games, primetime games and notable games on the calendar in the middle of May.

“Somewhere in the May 13, 14 or 15 range is probably still our target,” North said on the latest "It's Always Gameday in Buffalo" podcast, via Dolphins On SI.

The Lions, based on the records of their opponents, have the second-toughest NFL schedule.

According to the team website, Detroit's schedule is "featuring 12 matchups against teams that had at least a .500 record last year, but it's the road schedule that looks most daunting. It includes stops in Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Washington and Los Angeles (Rams) — four of which were division champions — and a combined record last season of 72-30."

Detroit plays in one of the toughest divisions in football. Again, Dan Campbell's squad will face road games against Chicago and their new head coach Ben Johnson, Minnesota and Green Bay.

It is conceivable all teams in the division will be vying for playoff berths this upcoming season.

JOHN MAAKARON

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

