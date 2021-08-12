Christen Harper Visits Lions Training Camp: 'Always Rooting for 16'

The Detroit Lions will open preseason action this Friday against the Buffalo Bills.

While Buffalo's starting quarterback, Josh Allen, will not see any action, Detroit's newest signal-caller is set to make his debut in front of the home crowd at Ford Field.

While it is uncertain exactly how many snaps Jared Goff will take under center, he will have his first opportunity to play in Detroit in front of a handful of friends and family.

Among those who are likely to be in attendance at Ford Field will be girlfriend Christen Harper, who recently visited the Lions Allen Park practice facility.

'Always rooting for 16," read a post on Harper's social media account.

Goff does not worry about low outside expectations

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Goff explained that despite the outside expectations being low, he relishes the challenges of being part of a retooling franchise.

“It’s the challenge that’s so fun for me. The outside expectation is low. That’s fine," Goff said via the L.A. Times. “We don’t pay attention to it. But the challenge that I have and we all have is to build this thing from the ground up.”

Since being traded, Goff has vocalized having a chip on his shoulder and will be drawing upon his past experiences to become one of the Lions new leaders.

“I’ve learned a lot. I’ve seen the game from a new perspective and appreciate it more than I ever have,” Goff said. “This gives me the ability to be that veteran guy and be that leader for a lot of these young guys and transition into that part of my career.”