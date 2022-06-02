Why Jeff Okudah Is Not Playing Safety Any Time Soon

Jeff Okudah is going to play cornerback for the Detroit Lions for the foreseeable future.

The Detroit Lions have experimented with different members of the roster playing at different positions in the secondary.

Will Harris has been playing alongside Amani Oruwariye as Jeff Okudah works his way back from an Achilles injury.

Ifeatu Melifonwu has been seeing reps at safety and could possibly be a solid fit at that position due to his physicality and awareness.

Another player many felt the coaching staff should play at safety or at least see what he could accomplish at that spot is Okudah.

When asked during his media session about the possibility of being asked to play at a different spot similar to his teammates, the 23-year-old indicated the coaching staff has not ever brought that to the table.

"I haven't ever heard about playing a different position," Okudah said. "I got drafted as a corner. Played corner in college. Played corner in high school. So honestly, I have never taken a snap at safety and never really gave it much thought. So to answer your question, I'm a corner now and I just play where I'm at."

Head coach Dan Campbell noted prior to practice that after suffering the injury, one of the biggest challenges is dealing with all that comes with the long rehabilitation process mentally.

Even though he missed his sophomore campaign, Campbell explained how Okudah kept a positive outlook.

“I thought he did a good job. Look, that’s not easy. That’s not easy to do when he really had progressed and worked himself through camp and got a little bit better. And really, before the injury, he made a couple of plays before that to where he bounced back in the game and then that happens, and that’s not an easy thing to do. And then he was hurt the year prior, but he did, he got it fixed," Campbell said. "He attacked the surgery, the rehab, he was up here plenty. We saw a lot of him, he wanted to be around, so he’d be up here watching tape with the guys, be in meetings. Sometimes he’d come out to practice or scoot out there, and so he was still engaged and wanted to be around. Look, he did a pretty good job with it. There again, it’s not easy, it’s a hard thing to do, but it’s better than just totally disengaging and being away from it and I don’t think that’s great for you either.”