Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

Update on Jeff Okudah's Core Muscle Surgery Revealed

NFL Network provided an update on the core muscle surgery Jeff Okudah had back in 2020.
Author:

Jeff Okudah is looking forward to coming back healthy for his sophomore campaign with the Detroit Lions. 

His rookie season was marred by injuries and struggles to acclimate to the talent level of opposing wideouts. 

In 2020, opponents completed 38 passes on 50 targets. He was only credited with two passes defended and one interception. 

“As I start my rehab, I look forward to putting this behind me and focusing on becoming the best player that I can be,” Okudah tweeted after successfully undergoing core muscle surgery during his rookie season. 

On Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport provided additional information regarding the defensive backs surgery. 

"Interesting detail on #Lions CB Jeff Okudah, who is healthy for camp: While he tore a core muscle on one side in ‘20, he actually had surgery to repair both by @DrWilliamMeyers. Meyers repaired the non-injured side for precaution because if you tear one, you often tear the other," Rapoport reported. 

Heading into his second season, Okudah is hoping to use what he has learned from Detroit's new coaching staff to aid in his development. 

Recommended Lions Articles

giannis

Look: Fans Praise Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is being adored by fans of the Milwaukee Bucks.

perriman5

2021 NFC North Receiving Corps Rankings

Which NFC North team has the best group of wide receivers?

ragnow5

PFF Ranks Detroit Lions' Offensive Line No. 10 in NFL

The Detroit Lions' offensive line has the potential to be among the best in the National Football League.

The defense, led by defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, will aim to steadily improve his fundamentals and his ability to make plays on a consistent basis. 

One thing they are hoping to avoid is Okudah thinking he needs to live up to being the No. 3 overall pick. 

"I think the first thing you let those guys know, and a guy like Okudah, listen, let your best be good enough for us," Glenn said. "Don't try to live up to being the third pick in the draft. We don't need you to do that. We just need you to be the best Okudah you can be and that'll be good enough for us."

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

okudah5
News

Update on Jeff Okudah's Core Muscle Surgery Revealed

giannis
News

Look: Fans Praise Giannis Antetokounmpo

perriman5
News

2021 NFC North Receiving Corps Rankings

ragnow5
News

PFF Ranks Detroit Lions' Offensive Line No. 10 in NFL

06082021_CSC_Detroit_Lions_OTAs-8193
News

Lions Flagship Radio Discusses Interesting Trade with Los Angeles Rams

akers5
News

Report: Rams RB Cam Akers Suffers Torn Achilles

rodgers5
News

Aaron Rodgers Declined Packers' Two-Year Contract Offer

cunningham5
News

'We Want Cade' Chants Break Out at Comerica Park for Cade Cunningham