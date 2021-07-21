Update on Jeff Okudah's Core Muscle Surgery Revealed

NFL Network provided an update on the core muscle surgery Jeff Okudah had back in 2020.

Jeff Okudah is looking forward to coming back healthy for his sophomore campaign with the Detroit Lions.

His rookie season was marred by injuries and struggles to acclimate to the talent level of opposing wideouts.

In 2020, opponents completed 38 passes on 50 targets. He was only credited with two passes defended and one interception.

“As I start my rehab, I look forward to putting this behind me and focusing on becoming the best player that I can be,” Okudah tweeted after successfully undergoing core muscle surgery during his rookie season.

On Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport provided additional information regarding the defensive backs surgery.

"Interesting detail on #Lions CB Jeff Okudah, who is healthy for camp: While he tore a core muscle on one side in ‘20, he actually had surgery to repair both by @DrWilliamMeyers. Meyers repaired the non-injured side for precaution because if you tear one, you often tear the other," Rapoport reported.

Heading into his second season, Okudah is hoping to use what he has learned from Detroit's new coaching staff to aid in his development.

The defense, led by defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, will aim to steadily improve his fundamentals and his ability to make plays on a consistent basis.

One thing they are hoping to avoid is Okudah thinking he needs to live up to being the No. 3 overall pick.

"I think the first thing you let those guys know, and a guy like Okudah, listen, let your best be good enough for us," Glenn said. "Don't try to live up to being the third pick in the draft. We don't need you to do that. We just need you to be the best Okudah you can be and that'll be good enough for us."

