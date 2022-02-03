Skip to main content

Jim Harbaugh Will Return to Coach Michigan Wolverines

Jim Harbaugh will not return to the NFL in 2022.

Despite rampant speculation that Jim Harbaugh was returning to the NFL, a decision has finally been made. 

According to ESPN, "Jim Harbaugh called Michigan to inform the school that, despite interviewing with the Vikings today, he will be returning to school for the 2022 season, sources tell ESPN. Michigan was, in the words of one source, 'elated' to get Harbaugh’s decision."

Expectations were high for Harbaugh when he was hired by the University of Michigan. 

For the first six seasons of his tenure, the narrative was that he was a coach who could not defeat his rivals consistently enough and was underachieving on an overall scale. 

Everything changed for the 58-year-old head coach in 2021. 

After defensive end Aidan Hutchinson decided to return, the program kicked off the season playing exceedingly well. 

Despite a tough loss to Michigan State on the road, Harbaugh and Co. demonstrated resolve and found themselves in the Big Ten Championship Game. 

A convincing victory over Iowa found the university in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. 

The loss to Georgia ended a promising season on a sour note, but several narratives were put to bed. 

Recommended Lions Articles

zappe5

2022 Senior Bowl: Day 2 Updates

Senior Bowl practices will resume on Wednesday afternoon. Follow along with SI All Lions.

5 hours ago
goff5

'Did a Hell of a Job for Us': Why Ben Johnson In Line to Become Lions OC

Dan Campbell will interview a couple of candidates to become the Lions' next offensive coordinator.

9 hours ago
stafford5

NFC Championship Game Produces Higher Ratings in Detroit Than Lions' Thanksgiving Day Game

The fanbase of the Detroit Lions has remained loyal to Matthew Stafford.

10 hours ago

That's why Harbaugh's pursuit of the NFL was interesting. 

This offseason should have been about the program and building off the momentum that was gained. 

Harbaugh was linked to the openings with the Raiders, Dolphins, Bears and Vikings. 

Despite not returning to the NFL, the interest is clearly still there. 

For now, Harbaugh will look to build on a solid season, and will have a favorable schedule to start the season. 

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

harbaugh5
News

Jim Harbaugh Will Return to Coach Michigan Wolverines

20 minutes ago
zappe5
News

2022 Senior Bowl: Day 2 Updates

5 hours ago
goff5
OnePride+

'Did a Hell of a Job for Us': Why Ben Johnson In Line to Become Lions OC

9 hours ago
stafford5
News

NFC Championship Game Produces Higher Ratings in Detroit Than Lions' Thanksgiving Day Game

10 hours ago
nagy5
News

Pros and Cons of Matt Nagy Becoming Next Lions Offensive Coordinator

11 hours ago
USATSI_17476396_168388382_lowres
News

Dan Campbell 'Nervous' Ahead of Aaron Glenn's Saints Interview

13 hours ago
caldwell5
News

Detroit Lions Firing Jim Caldwell Mentioned in Brian Flores' Lawsuit

23 hours ago
harbaugh5
News

Twitter Reacts to Reports of Jim Harbaugh Leaving for Vikings Job

23 hours ago