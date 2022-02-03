Jim Harbaugh Will Return to Coach Michigan Wolverines

Jim Harbaugh will not return to the NFL in 2022.

Despite rampant speculation that Jim Harbaugh was returning to the NFL, a decision has finally been made.

According to ESPN, "Jim Harbaugh called Michigan to inform the school that, despite interviewing with the Vikings today, he will be returning to school for the 2022 season, sources tell ESPN. Michigan was, in the words of one source, 'elated' to get Harbaugh’s decision."

Expectations were high for Harbaugh when he was hired by the University of Michigan.

For the first six seasons of his tenure, the narrative was that he was a coach who could not defeat his rivals consistently enough and was underachieving on an overall scale.

Everything changed for the 58-year-old head coach in 2021.

After defensive end Aidan Hutchinson decided to return, the program kicked off the season playing exceedingly well.

Despite a tough loss to Michigan State on the road, Harbaugh and Co. demonstrated resolve and found themselves in the Big Ten Championship Game.

A convincing victory over Iowa found the university in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

The loss to Georgia ended a promising season on a sour note, but several narratives were put to bed.

That's why Harbaugh's pursuit of the NFL was interesting.

This offseason should have been about the program and building off the momentum that was gained.

Harbaugh was linked to the openings with the Raiders, Dolphins, Bears and Vikings.

Despite not returning to the NFL, the interest is clearly still there.

For now, Harbaugh will look to build on a solid season, and will have a favorable schedule to start the season.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER