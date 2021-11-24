Jon Vaughn Has Blunt Message For Jim Harbaugh

HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" featured the story of Jon Vaughn and the allegations made against Bo Schembechler.

A former University of Michigan running back had a strong message for Jim Harbaugh, based on comments the current Wolverines head football coach made about Bo Schembechler.

For approximately 50 days, Jon Vaughn has been camping outside U-M president Mark Schlissel’s home, which is located on campus.

According to MLive, "The former All-Big Ten running back in the early 1990s said the late UM doctor Robert Anderson digitally penetrated him 50 times under the pretense of prostate examinations. Vaughn’s protest is not just about the sex abuse he and hundreds of other athletes and students suffered, but also Schlissel and the university’s handling of it."

On the latest edition of "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel", Vaughn voiced a strong reaction toward the comments of Harbaugh, when asked about Schembechler and the actions he took when he discovered about the alleged abuse.

"There was nothing that ever was swept under the rug or ignored. He (Schembechler) addressed everything in a timely fashion," Harbaugh commented.

"F*** him. That's the most insensitive, irresponsible comment ever, when you know your teammates suffered rape," Vaughn strongly commented in response. "F*** you, Jim Harbaugh, and f*** everybody that follows you."

Vaughn has vowed not to cease his work to advocate for victims and work to change university policies regarding the handling of alleged abuse.

“If I have to fight the rest of my life to expose this s--- at Michigan, then that’s what I’m going to do,” Vaughn told reporter Kavitha Davidson.

