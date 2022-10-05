When the Detroit Lions drafted Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, it was a surprise to plenty.

Yet, what was even more surprising was the news that he was going to miss a significant portion of the beginning of his rookie season. Paschal was placed on the physically unable to perform list before the start of training camp, and has been out of action ever since.

The rookie took a step toward returning on Wednesday, however, as he returned to practice, along with injured teammate Jerry Jacobs. As he’s returning from injured reserve, Paschal will be given 21 days before Detroit must make the decision to activate him or send him back to IR for the remainder of the season.

Safe to say, the rookie is ready to get back in action.

“I’m just gonna be here every day. This is something I’ve been waiting on my whole life, this opportunity,” Paschal said. “I’m gonna be grateful and thankful for it.”

The youngster admitted he’s unsure when he’ll step on the field for a game. Based on the timeline of the schedule, Detroit will have to decide whether to use him by Oct. 26, which leads up to a matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

“I’m not gonna, I don’t want to put an actual date out there,” Paschal said. “I just want to go out there, work and let the pieces fall into place. I want to control the controllables, control what I can control, and that’s the work that I put into it.”

The Lions' defense has struggled mightily in 2022, through its first four games. Currently, it leads the league in points allowed, with 141.

When healthy, Paschal can offer a presence that could help stop the team’s woes against both the pass and the run.

“I feel like, for myself, I’ll be able to help with pass rush, depth, run support, all of that,” Paschal remarked. “These guys have done a great job so far. Guys up front, stopping the run in the middle, in between the tackles and I’ve been able to learn from that. Coach (Todd) Wash has done a great job teaching these guys.”

The Kentucky product said his plan is to play on the inside of Detroit’s traditional four-down look. Doing so would allow him to plug gaps in the run game, plus create pressure against opposing guards in the passing game.

Though he hasn’t seen much action since arriving in Detroit, in terms of actual reps, he’s had a front-row seat to watching how defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s unit operates. This has allowed him to understand what’s expected of him as he returns.

“Watching these guys practice, watching these guys fly around, seeing the great plays they made and the mistakes they made,” Paschal said. “Being able to learn from that is those visual reps you need. The vets take those, and the rookies take them even more.”

Taylor seeing action

Paschal isn’t the only rookie in line for more action in the near future, as undrafted defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor will be active for the first time Sunday.

The Appalachian State product had been a healthy scratch in each of Detroit’s first four games, and is someone whom Paschal has grown close with during the early stretch of the season.

Additionally, both played for Anwar Stewart in college. Stewart coached the defensive line at Appalachian State (2019), and has been the D-line coach at Kentucky since 2020.

“My coach at Kentucky always said that (Taylor) was just a fighter, that’s just what 'Meech' was,” Paschal said. “They beat South Carolina back when my coach was there, and he said all their defensive line was fighters. And, Meech was the head of that.”