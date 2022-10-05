The Detroit Lions (1-3) understand what the strengths are of Bill Belichick, the future Hall of Fame head coach of the New England Patriots (1-3).

Head coach Dan Campbell shared with reporters at his pre-practice media session on Wednesday the challenges that exist preparing for a coach of Belichick's caliber.

"His teams are always going to, they're never going to let the best player beat you, on either side of the ball," Campbell said. "That is 100%. Whatever you do well is what they're going to try to take away first -- first and foremost. And, if you can find a way to win it without that, then it's playing the odds. So, he's always been that way. I know his defenses are always, man, they are opportunistic."

On Wednesday, the team practiced without eight key offensive weapons and 10 players overall.

The team's second road contest of the season will see the Lions' defense match up against Matt Patricia, who has a significant role on the Patriots' offense.

While Campbell does not have much of a personal relationship with the team's former head coach, he expressed that Patricia has been cordial the handful of occasions they have met each other.

On Wednesday, veteran wideout Mohahamed Sanu paid a visit to the Lions practice facility.

Detroit Lions' Wednesday Injury Report