4 Late-Round Cornerbacks for Lions to Target in 2022 NFL Draft

These cornerbacks could be selected by the Detroit Lions in later rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions have a stable of young cornerbacks.

Amani Oruwariye stepped to the forefront of the position group with a breakout third season, intercepting six passes in 14 games, before suffering a season-ending injury late in the year.

Behind him, though, there is plenty of unproven talent. Even the Penn State product must perform well in 2022 to prove his previous season was no fluke.

Because of the uncertainty in the secondary, the cornerback position is one of great interest, with the NFL Draft less than a month away. Even after signing Mike Hughes in free agency, the need for more skill remains.

If the team chooses to address other needs early in the draft, it could look to this position on the third day, with one of its nine picks throughout the weekend.

So, who are some cornerbacks the team could consider on the third and final day of the draft?

Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

It’s tough to predict where Bryant may end up. Some draft pundits have projected the Cincinnati product to go on Day 2 of the draft. However, he’s not as highly thought of by several draft outlets.

If Bryant is available on Day 3, the Lions should certainly try to snag him. He didn’t get all his deserved shine, as his teammate Ahmad Gardner is one of the top prospects in the draft. However, Bryant was still a four-year starter on the other side of the defense.

Bryant doesn’t have the top-end skills that Gardner has. For starters, his 4.54 showing in the 40-yard dash at the combine leaves more to be desired. His arms, measured at 30 5/8 inches, are shorter than ideal, and as a result, he’ll have a tough time against bigger receivers.

Yet, there’s still a lot to like about him as a developmental prospect. He’s very aware on the field, and picked off 10 passes at the college level. Bryant also is strong against the run.

It’s fun to think about what he could look like with development in Lions defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant’s system.

Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech

In 2019, Waller was part of one of the country’s top cornerback duos opposite Caleb Farley. After Farley went pro and was selected 22nd overall by the Tennessee Titans, he picked off four passes, and enjoyed a productive season as the team’s top corner.

Despite this, issues with his frame and technique in man-to-man coverage could see him slide down into the third day of the draft. As a result, it could be tempting for the Lions to pick him up in the late rounds.

“The weaknesses and lack of consistent play outweigh the positives with Waller, making him just a developmental prospect,” writes SI’s NFL Draft Bible.

As developmental of a prospect as he may be, Waller has a long frame at 6-foot, 180 pounds. He plays physical, and can be good in man-to-man coverage. The issues come in zone coverage.

Despite this, Pleasant has proven to be a great teacher with the Lions’ young defensive backs. This means Waller could be a good fit for Detroit, should he slip down draft boards.

Sam Webb, Missouri Western

Webb is a small-school prospect who played at the Division II ranks. The stats aren’t eye-popping, as he didn’t log a single interception during his senior season with the Griffons.

His 2019 season, however, was impressive, as he was named to the first-team Don Hanson All-Super Region team, after recording three interceptions and 12 pass breakups.

Webb attended the NFL combine, running a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash and recording 14 bench-press reps. At 6-foot, he’s another length corner who moves well. Analysts believe he’s strong in press coverage, but has technique issues that make it tough for him to stand out.

“He can press and crowd receivers off the snap but needs to improve his technique and trust it a little more often to keep from drawing penalties down the field,” wrote NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

Webb may be an interesting player in the seventh round for the Lions, as he offers some traits that would be good as a special teamer.

Vincent Gray, Michigan

Gray was billed as the heir to a long line of talented Michigan cornerbacks when he took over for Ambry Thomas at the start of the 2020 season. While the beginning of his career was shaky, he rebounded late in his first year, and had a solid second season before declaring for the draft.

Now, Gray is projected as a Day 3 pick. Much of this is centered around his struggles in man-to-man coverage on downfield routes. He ran a 4.54 40-yard dash at the combine, which is indicative of the fact that he doesn’t have top-end speed.

There are strengths to his game, though. He’s tall, at 6-foot-2, and uses his hands well at the line of scrimmage. In his years under Don Brown’s tutelage, he played plenty of press-man coverage, and has experience running against the best the Big Ten has to offer.

Much like the other projected late-rounders, he’s a project. In time though, there could be potential untapped, due to his physical measurables. With some teaching, there is potential for Gray to become a contributor down the line.