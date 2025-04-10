All Lions

Latest Draft Buzz: Surprise Detroit Lions Pick

NFL draft analyst says Lions could target defensive back early in the draft.

John Maakaron

Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison addresses media after practice
Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison addresses media after practice / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Detroit Lions could still be looking to upgrade the secondary in the upcoming NFL Draft.

According to draft analyst Matt Miller, general manager Brad Holmes could target a nickel cornerback with one of the team's first four selections.

As Miller explained, "With center Frank Ragnow nearing the end of his career, interior offensive line will be a priority in the early rounds. Grey Zabel (North Dakota State) has been widely connected to Detroit at No. 28 overall and can play both guard and center. Pass rusher is another position the Lions could target early, and don't be surprised if they add a cornerback -- especially a nickel corner -- in their first four picks."

Both Ennis Rakestraw and Amik Robertson are expected to compete for playing time, but it would not surprise pundits if the team added more depth in the secondary.

Cornerback prospect who could interest Lions

A prospect that could be intriguing is defensive back Benjamin Morrison out of Notre Dame.

After undergoing hip surgery, the talented defensive back is planning to showcase his skills during workouts just prior to the draft.

Draft analyst Mel Kiper indicated there are many players in the draft coming off of injuries, but how Morrison does in workouts will determine if he is available still for Detroit at No. 60.

"The medical, it's going to get down to that more so than a workout right before the draft. It's going to be, first of all, how does he look? But your medical people will determine Revel Jr. from East Carolina, certainly Morrison as well and others in this draft (will get selected). There's a ton of guys that have injury concerns in this draft. And it seems like more than we've had in recent years."

