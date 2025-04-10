Better Lions Fit: Tyleik Williams or Kenneth Grant?
The Detroit Lions are expected to beef up their defensive line via this April's NFL Draft, both at EDGE and defensive tackle.
If they opt to go the DT route with their first-round selection (No. 28 overall), Michigan's Kenneth Grant and Ohio State's Tyleik Williams each would be solid options.
Both are talented interior defensive linemen with solid run-stuffing capabilities. However, Grant is the more well-rounded prospect of the two, with the ability to thrive as both a run-stopper and a pass-rusher.
It's why the Michigan product is projected to be selected earlier than Williams, and could be a top 20-25 pick this April. If Grant is still on the board when Detroit's first pick rolls around, though, there's no doubt he should be prioritized over the Ohio State defensive lineman.
Standing in at 6-foot-3, 339 pounds, Grant is the definition of a physically-gifted defender. He has the necessary athleticism, first-step quickness and power to be a high-impact interior defensive lineman in the NFL. Plus, he possesses the ability to overpower opposing offensive linemen with his explosiveness and brute strength.
Additionally, Grant put together a productive final campaign with the Wolverines. In 12 games, he compiled 32 total tackles, including 6.5 for loss, to go along with 23 total quarterback hurries, three sacks and five passes defensed. And for his efforts, he earned second-team All-Big Ten honors and an 83.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. Plus, he received an 87.5 PFF run-defense grade on 217 run-defense snaps and a 75.3 PFF pass-rush mark on 329 pass-rush snaps.
Per The Draft Network's scouting report on Grant, “His ability to collapse the pocket as a pass rusher, combined with his dominance against double teams, provides the foundation for him to become a game-changing presence in the NFL. With continued development, particularly in pad level and conditioning, Grant has the tools to thrive as a premier defensive line prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.”
If drafted by Detroit, Grant would have the ability to slide right in for defensive tackle Alim McNeill, as he continues to recover from the torn ACL he suffered late last season.
He'd be a more than proficient replacement for McNeill. Plus, with some proper seasoning, the highly-athletic, physically-imposing lineman has a solid chance to develop into a plus-defender at the next level.
So, if Grant and Williams happened to both be available with pick No. 28, I wouldn't hesitate for a second to select the Michigan defensive tackle.