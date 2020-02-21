Lions 2020 Combine Preview: Off-Ball Linebackers

The Detroit Lions linebackers were a weakness all throughout the 2019 season.

Both off-ball starters, Jarrad Davis and Christian Jones, ranked in the bottom ten at their position according to Pro Football Focus.

General manager Bob Quinn did select Jahlani Tavai in the second round a season ago as well. Tavai was more consistent than Davis when he saw the field -- that's not to say he doesn't have his fair share of flaws as well.

Actually, all of the Lions linebackers struggle when in space guarding against the pass. That may seem like a big concern to most, but pass defense doesn't seem to be as important in Matt Patricia's scheme as size and versatility to play on the edge or as an off-ball backer.

In saying this, all three players are under contract in 2020 and it would appear the staff likes their linebackers for the scheme they run.

So, the Lions may not feel that linebacker is necessarily a huge need.

No matter the case, Quinn and Patricia have a very specific type of player they look for when it comes to linebackers. If they come across one that they like, it's very possible they pull the trigger.

Here is a breakdown of the off-ball linebacker class that will be at the combine:



Isaiah Simmons, Clemson



Jr. | 6-foot-4 | 230 pounds



Simmons is unlike any player I can think of coming into the NFL. He literally lines up everywhere on the field. Listed as a linebacker, he can also play in the slot, at free safety, and even out wide occasionally.

In the Lions scheme, he may be more of a safety due to his lack of size and amazing athleticism. His versatility is a huge plus if a coach is willing to play Simmons to his strengths. Simmons will "wow" a lot of people with his combine measurements.

Given that he isn't quite heavy enough to be a gap stuffer the Lions want in a linebacker, I question if the Lions would be willing to make Simmons their selection -- unless they trade back.

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma



Jr. | 6-foot-2 | 234 pounds



Murray has a lot of similarities as current Lions LB Jarrad Davis. Super athletic, jacked, a missile to football, great at blitzing, yet he can be over aggression which can get him in trouble with gap responsibility and missed tackles. Sound familiar? Now, Murray did improve some of his flaws over his career. Maybe he can continue the upward trend at the next level.

Overall, just like with Davis as a prospect, there is a ton to like about Murray. He might be on the lighter size right now, but the Lions could like Murray's thumper mentality if he falls down the board to them in the second round.

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Queen, LSU



Jr. | 6-foot-1 | 227 pounds



As most saw in the National Championship game, Queen can fly all over the field. He is today's type of linebacker in the NFL -- rangy and can cover. Despite his smaller stature, he still packs a punch when taking down ball carriers.

For whatever reason, he only started a total of 16 games while at LSU and was a bit of late-blooming junior. To start the 2019 season, he wasn't even a starter.

In terms of his fit with Detroit, in short, he doesn't. Not enough power and size for what the Lions look for in a linebacker.

Who knows, maybe the Lions will deviate from their rigid system and consider a linebacker that can actually cover.

© Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Malik Harrison, Ohio St.



Sr. | 6-foot-3 | 246 pounds



Harrison is one player who fits what the Lions want in a middle linebacker. A big thumper that doesn't cede any ground when taking on blocks. He knows how to use his hand and length to control lineman.

As usual, with size, it usually comes with a trade-off in the agility department. That's not to say Harrison isn't a good linear athlete, he just has a long way to go in the changing direction department when in coverage.

Again, using the current Lions linebacker group as an example, that is one flaw the staff can tend to overlook.

© Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Wilson, Wyoming



Sr. | 6-foot-2 | 241 pounds



Another bigger linebacker which will likely be on the Lions radar. As a former defensive back, his ability to man the middle of the field and read the quarterbacks eyes are top-notch.

He didn't play a ton of man coverage at Wyoming, but his 10 career interceptions -- including four in 2019 -- demonstrate his knack for finding the football.

Not only that, Wilson is a very sure tackler who enjoys taking on blocks as well.

The combine will be extremely important for Wilson. He has some great film and production, now he just needs to alleviate some athletic concerns.

Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian St.

Sr. | 6-foot-2 | 219 pounds



Davis-Gaither is an interesting prospect. Given he looks like a safety, he played a ton on the edge while at Appalachian State. When he lines up as a traditional linebacker, he has a tendency to go around blocks and shoot gaps instead of filling.

On the positive side, he moves very well and is aggressive in pursuit. Despite his smaller stature, he still was super productive in just about every phase of the game.

Some team -- not likely the Lions -- will find a role for him in hopes of adding a little weight to his frame without sacrificing his athleticism.

Troy Dye, Oregon



Sr. | 6-foot-4 | 226 pounds



As a highly productive four-year player, Dye has some very likable traits, most notably, his length and coverage ability. According to Pro Football Focus, "He’s picked off at least one pass every single year of his career and this past season allowed only 211 yards in his coverage all year long."

Being only 226-pounds, he does struggle to stand his ground at the point of attack, but when in space, he can fly to the football.

In the Lions scheme, Dye would likely have issues in maintaining gaps and consistently making the proper reads. Dye is more of a run-and-chase type linebacker.

Evan Weaver, California



Sr. | 6-foot-2 | 234 pounds



Weaver actually had a pretty solid Senior Bowl showing. It matched his productive college career. He isn't necessarily a big linebacker, but he plays with a ton of physicality and rarely misses tackles. Weaver defines a "try-hard" type player.

The biggest flaw with Weaver is his athleticism. Due to the lack of footspeed, he struggles in coverage and isn't a sideline to sideline type backer.

At the very least, his relentless motor will make him a solid special teamer.

Michael Divinity, LSU



Sr. | 6-foot-2 | 241 pounds



Divinity is the second of the three linebackers from LSU invited to the combine. Actually, Divinity was the one who started ahead of Patrick Queen to start the 2019 season.

Unfortunately, he missed multiple games in 2019 due to failed drug tests. I still felt compelled to include Divinity due to his versatility that the Lions staff loves.

Not only is he one of the bigger linebackers in the draft, but he has the wingspan of a 6-foot-6 lineman, played on the edge in 2018, and was more of a middle linebacker last season.

Outside of the character concerns, he checks all the boxes of a Patricia linebacker.

Davion Taylor, Colorado



Sr. | 6-foot-2 | 225 pounds



Taylor has a very interesting story. He didn't play football in high school due to religious reasons.

He played two years of football at the JUCO level before transferring to Colorado.

Needless to say, he is a very raw player with a sky-high ceiling.

What he lacks in polish, he more than makes up for in athleticism. There is a good chance Taylor will be a top combine tester in many categories. Not only is he on the Colorado football team, but he also was a sprinter on their track and field squad.

He recorded a 100 meter dash in 10.51 seconds -- which was the fastest recorded time at CU in five years.

That is flying for a 225-pound linebacker. You can see that speed flash when he is in pursuit.

Other linebacker combine prospects:



Joe Bachie, Michigan St.

Markus Bailey, Purdue

Francis Bernard, Utah

Daniel Bituli, Tennessee

Shaun Bradley, Temple

Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech

Cameron Brown, Penn St.

Cale Garrett, Missouri

Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi St.

Scoota Harris, Arkansas

Khaleke Hudson, Michigan

Clay Johnston, Baylor

Azur Kamara, Kansas

Jordan Mack, Virginia

Kamal Martin, Minnesota

Dante Olson, Montana

Jacob Phillips, LSU

Michael Pinckney, Miami

Shaquille Quarterman, Miami

Chapelle Russell, Temple

Justin Strnad, Wake Forest

Casey Toohill, Stanford

Mykal Walker, Fresno St.

David Woodward, Utah St.

