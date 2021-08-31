2021 Lions Practice Squad Tracker, Waiver Claims
The next phase of the NFL season begins on Wednesday, as the Lions and every franchise get set to examine the waiver wire for potential players to acquire.
Also, practice squads are created with players that were cut and end up clearing waivers.
Waiver claims are typically processed starting at noon. So, make sure to visit SI All Lions, as we update all of the roster moves that general manager Brad Holmes & Co. make in the next 24 hours.
After the completion of NFL roster cuts, certain players let go are then able to hit the waiver wire, with the hopes of catching on with another organization.
If a player waived by his former team has played four or more NFL seasons, they are not subject to the waiver wire.
If a player has accrued three or fewer seasons, they are subject to the waiver wire.
The Lions sit at the No. 7 spot in the waiver claim order, which gives Holmes an opportunity to acquire players to upgrade the current roster.
The top 10 in the waiver order:
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New York Jets
- Houston Texans
- Atlanta Falcons
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Detroit Lions
- Carolina Panthers
- Denver Broncos
- Dallas Cowboys
If the Lions were to put in a claim, six other teams could prevent them from acquiring a player -- if the claim is made by a team ahead of them in the waiver order.
2021 Detroit Lions practice squad roster:
Detroit Lions waiver wire claims:
