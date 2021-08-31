September 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI TIXSI.com
Search
Publish date:

2021 Lions Practice Squad Tracker, Waiver Claims

The Detroit Lions are seventh in the NFL waiver wire order.
Author:

The next phase of the NFL season begins on Wednesday, as the Lions and every franchise get set to examine the waiver wire for potential players to acquire.

Also, practice squads are created with players that were cut and end up clearing waivers.

Waiver claims are typically processed starting at noon. So, make sure to visit SI All Lions, as we update all of the roster moves that general manager Brad Holmes & Co. make in the next 24 hours.

After the completion of NFL roster cuts, certain players let go are then able to hit the waiver wire, with the hopes of catching on with another organization.

If a player waived by his former team has played four or more NFL seasons, they are not subject to the waiver wire.

If a player has accrued three or fewer seasons, they are subject to the waiver wire.

The Lions sit at the No. 7 spot in the waiver claim order, which gives Holmes an opportunity to acquire players to upgrade the current roster.

The top 10 in the waiver order:

Recommended Lions Articles

campbell5

Twitter Reacts: Detroit Lions Look Like Two-Win Football Team

Social media reacts to Detroit Lions' initial 2021 roster being released.

kennedy5

Grading Detroit Lions' 2021 Roster

The Detroit Lions are a very young team, heading into the 2021 NFL season.

holmes5

Detroit Lions Announce 2021 53-Man Roster

The Detroit Lions have reached 53 men on the active roster, after cutting 27 players since the preseason finale.

If the Lions were to put in a claim, six other teams could prevent them from acquiring a player -- if the claim is made by a team ahead of them in the waiver order. 

2021 Detroit Lions practice squad roster: 

Detroit Lions waiver wire claims: 

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

reynolds5
News

2021 Lions Practice Squad Tracker, Waiver Claims

campbell5
News

Twitter Reacts: Detroit Lions Look Like Two-Win Football Team

kennedy5
News

Grading Detroit Lions' 2021 Roster

holmes5
News

Detroit Lions Announce 2021 53-Man Roster

boyle5
News

Report: Backup Quarterback Tim Boyle Expected to Miss 6-8 Weeks

benson5
News

What Detroit Lions Are Getting in Wide Receiver Trinity Benson

newton5
Polls

Should Lions Pursue QB Cam Newton to Backup Jared Goff?

tavai5
News

Detroit Lions Waive LB Jahlani Tavai