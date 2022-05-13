Detroit Lions Announce Initial 2022 Rookie Jersey Numbers

Aidan Hutchinson will still wear #97 playing for the Detroit Lions.

Detroit Lions rookie minicamp is set to take place this weekend.

The team announced on Friday morning the initial jersey numbers the rookies will wear for this weekend.

As a general note, the initial release of jersey numbers are for rookie minicamp and are subject to change.

Of the most recent draft class, only defensive lineman Josh Paschal has yet to sign his rookie deal, but is still participating in minicamp at the team's Allen Park practice facility.

Without further ado, here are the jersey numbers that have been assigned so far in minicamp.

DL Aidan Hutchinson --Michigan #97

DL Josh Paschal -- Kentucky #93

WR Jameson Williams -- Alabama #18

S Kerby Joseph -- Illinois #31

TE James Mitchell -- Virginia Tech #82

LB Malcolm Rodriguez -- Oklahoma State #44

LB James Houston -- Jackson State #59

CB Chase Lucas -- Arizona State #36

Lions officially sign undrafted free agents.

Here is the official list of the undrafted free agents the Lions have signed following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft.

RB Greg Bell -- San Diego State

CB Cedric Boswell -- Miami (Ohio)

TE Derrick Deese Jr. -- San Jose State

T Obinna Eze -- TCU

TE Nolan Givan -- Southeastern Louisiana

G Kevin Jarvis -- Michigan State

WR Josh Johnson -- Tulsa

G Zein Obeid -- Ferris State

WR Kalil Pimpleton -- Central Michigan

WR Corey Sutton -- Appalachian State

DL Demetrius Taylor -- Appalachian State

CB Jermaine Waller -- Virginia Tech

