Are Lions Finally Removing 'WCF' Patch in 2022?

Detroit Lions are not changing their uniforms in 2022.

The Detroit Lions organization unveiled the William Clay Ford 'WCF' patch back in 2014 to honor its late owner, who passed away that year.

In 2016, the franchise acknowledged the patch was going to be a permanent fixture on the team's jersey moving forward.

Per NFL rules, teams are allowed to modify their uniforms once every five years.

The Lions, who last changed their uniforms in 2017, were eligible to have new attire this year, but have chosen not to.

“Nothing happening for this year. We’re actually starting a process to look at a possible change for next year," team president Rod Wood said at the NFL owners meetings. "It’s really like a year-plus lead time. So, we just convened a committee. I know we get a lot of things tweeted at us and suggestions about what fans want. So, we catalog all those, and we’ll take them under advisement.”

As for the patch, those discussions have yet to occur, but it is not out of the question.

“We haven’t talked about it yet. That’s a possibility, but I’m not sure," Wood replied.

Lions principal owner undergoing rebranding?

It was noticed by several media members and fans on Monday that owner Sheila Ford Hamp had the "Ford" removed on the team website.

Currently, Detroit's owner is listed as just Sheila Hamp.

After being booed mercilessly by fans last season at Ford Field, it is possible the owner of one of the league's worst franchises wants to shed the "Ford" label, since one cannot go 24 hours without coming across the opinion: The Ford's must sell the Lions.

