Skip to main content

Are Lions Finally Removing 'WCF' Patch in 2022?

Detroit Lions are not changing their uniforms in 2022.

The Detroit Lions organization unveiled the William Clay Ford 'WCF' patch back in 2014 to honor its late owner, who passed away that year. 

In 2016, the franchise acknowledged the patch was going to be a permanent fixture on the team's jersey moving forward. 

Per NFL rules, teams are allowed to modify their uniforms once every five years. 

The Lions, who last changed their uniforms in 2017, were eligible to have new attire this year, but have chosen not to. 

“Nothing happening for this year. We’re actually starting a process to look at a possible change for next year," team president Rod Wood said at the NFL owners meetings. "It’s really like a year-plus lead time. So, we just convened a committee. I know we get a lot of things tweeted at us and suggestions about what fans want. So, we catalog all those, and we’ll take them under advisement.”

As for the patch, those discussions have yet to occur, but it is not out of the question. 

“We haven’t talked about it yet. That’s a possibility, but I’m not sure," Wood replied. 

ford5
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

goff5

10 Exciting Things 'Hard Knocks' Must Feature While Filming Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are going to be featured nationally this summer on HBO.

1 hour ago
fordfield5

Detroit Will Host 2024 NFL Draft

Detroit will be the host city for the 2024 NFL Draft.

5 hours ago
lions5

Lions Fans React to Release of 2022 Draft Hat

The newly released Detroit Lions 2022 NFL Draft hat leaves a lot to be desired.

6 hours ago

Lions principal owner undergoing rebranding? 

It was noticed by several media members and fans on Monday that owner Sheila Ford Hamp had the "Ford" removed on the team website. 

Currently, Detroit's owner is listed as just Sheila Hamp.

After being booed mercilessly by fans last season at Ford Field, it is possible the owner of one of the league's worst franchises wants to shed the "Ford" label, since one cannot go 24 hours without coming across the opinion: The Ford's must sell the Lions.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

goff5
News

10 Exciting Things 'Hard Knocks' Must Feature While Filming Detroit Lions

By Christian Booher1 hour ago
fordfield5
News

Detroit Will Host 2024 NFL Draft

By John Maakaron5 hours ago
lions5
News

Lions Fans React to Release of 2022 Draft Hat

By John Maakaron6 hours ago
davis5
News

Jets Robert Saleh Explains Struggles of LB Jarrad Davis Last Season

By John Maakaron8 hours ago
campbell5
OnePride+

Detroit Lions Will Be Featured on Hard Knocks

By John Maakaron9 hours ago
hutchinson5
News

Jaguars Coach Gives Hope Lions Could Land Aidan Hutchinson

By John Maakaron10 hours ago
white5
News

Why LB Kyzir White Was Much Better Option for Detroit Lions

By John MaakaronMar 27, 2022
USATSI_17623173_168388382_lowres
News

Roundtable: Could Malik Willis Start for Detroit Lions His Rookie Season?

By Vito ChircoMar 27, 2022