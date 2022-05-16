Lions Select Kentucky QB Will Levis in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

CBS Sports has the Detroit Lions targeting a quarterback and a wide receiver in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

All offseason, the Detroit Lions have stated they did not plan to reach for a quarterback in the NFL draft.

After not targeting a new quarterback in free agency or the draft, many are now believing the team will certainly add a new quarterback next offseason.

In several early projections, the Lions are selecting a signal-caller within the first five picks.

CBS Sports came out with it's latest 2023 mock draft on Monday and in it, it had Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting at No. 3 overall and at No. 28 overall (via the Rams).

With the No. 3 pick, writer Josh Edwards selected Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis, and he took wideout Quentin Johnston with the Lions' second of two first-round selections in the 2023 draft.

"Levis has good size for the position with elite arm strength and plus mobility. There are aspects of his game that need work, but while few have the traits to be taken this high in the draft, the Penn State transfer does," Edwards explained. "Detroit moves on from Jared Goff and saves a significant amount of salary cap space in doing so."

Johnston is playing collegiately at TCU and is known for being a reliable pass-catcher, having great hands and can easily bring down contested passes.

In two seasons, he’s tallied 55 receptions for 1,121 yards and eight touchdowns.

"Although lean, Johnston is unique at 6-foot-4. His production has been limited, but he is only scratching the surface of what he could become. Detroit is able to go three wide with Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Johnston with Will Levis under center."

