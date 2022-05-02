Lions Select QB C.J. Stroud, DE BJ Ojulari in CBS Sports 2023 Mock Draft

Read more on the two players CBS Sports has the Detroit Lions selecting in its latest 2023 mock draft.

Several of the recently released 2023 early mock drafts have the Detroit Lions targeting a quarterback.

In several projections, the Lions are selecting Alabama quarterback Bryce Young in the first five picks.

But in several other projections, another quarterback enters the conversation.

C.J. Stroud out of Ohio State has the potential to play his way into the top of many NFL teams draft boards, if he is able to put together a solid 2022 campaign.

CBS Sports came out with its latest 2023 mock draft on Monday and in it, it had Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting at No. 3 overall and No. 28 overall (via the Rams).

With the No. 3 pick, writer Ryan Wilson selected Stroud, and he took defensive end BJ Ojulari with the Lions second of two first round selections in the 2023 Draft.

As Wilson explained, "Who knows how this QB class ends up? A year ago, we had Sam Howell, Spencer Rattler, Kedon Slovis and Desmond Ridder going in Round 1 and only Kenny Pickett ended up finding his way into the top 32, with none going in Round 2, and Howell falling all the way to Round 5, getting drafted after Bailey Zappe. So yeah."

The Lions have invested heavily in their defensive line over the past two drafts.

Holmes and Co. have continued to express the team will select the best players on their draft board, irregardless of the position of the prospect plays.

Known as an above average pass-rusher, Ojulari also performed well for the LSU Tigers when asked to drop back in coverage.

He is projected to become the Tigers top edge rusher in 2022, playing along with Soni Fonua, Quency Wiggins and Ali Gaye.

"Ojulari, who had 7 sacks and 12 tackles for loss last season, is explosive off the edge and consistently finds his way into the backfield. Those players will always be in demand at the next level."