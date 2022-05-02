Odds Not Drafting Nakobe Dean Will Haunt Detroit Lions

Nakobe Dean was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

While surprising to some, Dean's slide was likely the result of an injury the talented linebacker suffered preparing for the draft.

The Lions had the opportunity to select Dean with the No. 46 pick in the second round, but instead decided upon edge rusher Josh Paschal out of Kentucky.

General manager Brad Holmes expressed excitement at the opportunity Paschal has to impact the Lions' defense almost immediately.

"He’s got pop in his hands. He’s got incredible instincts. He can shed, he can find the football in the run game. He’s beat some really good tackles down in the SEC. He’s a skillful pass rusher. He’s got crafty hands and he’s explosive. He’s high-motor explosive," Holmes explained. "He’s a football player, and that’s what we talk about all the time. Not one of these guys that we’ve acquired aren’t gritty. That’s what all these guys are. These guys are gritty football players. Josh is one, but he’s more than that. He’s outstanding, intangibles and character. He should be able to contribute hopefully soon.”

Detroit opted to select linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez with Pick No. 188 in the sixth round.

Rodriguez played collegiately at Oklahoma State. At 5-foot-11, 232- pounds, some may consider the draft prospect to be undersized for the position.

Last season, he secured 130 tackles, including 16.5 for loss.

"Overall, Rodriguez won’t be for everyone with his poor size and linear tendencies, but he understands football geometry with the diagnose skills and competitive toughness to see the field in the NFL," The Athletic’s Dane Brugler explained in his pre-draft guide. “More concerning than the lack of height is his lack of arm length to punch himself off blocks or make up for imperfect tackling angles. He will need the right fit, similar in ways to Seattle Seahawks LB Ben Burr-Kirven.”

Dean reportedly suffered a pectoral strain, but elected to not have surgery ahead of the draft.

As a result, several NFL clubs became concerned about his availability for the 2022 season.

In 20221, Dean recorded 72 tackles with 10.5 for loss and six sacks. He also secured 28 quarterback hurries, six pass break-ups and two interceptions to aid the Georgia Bulldogs to their first ever College Football Playoff national championship.

Passing on a player of his caliber could come back to haunt the Lions, but this has the feel of both teams benefiting from the selections they made.

The Lions were more in need of help along the defensive line and are banking on the development of current members of the roster, including Derrick Barnes.

The odds of the Lions passing on a future perennial All-Pro and future Pro Football Hall of Famer who makes the front office really regret their decision is quite low.

I put the odds of it happening at 15 percent.