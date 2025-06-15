Lions 2025 Opponent Resumes Contract Talks With Star Defender
The Detroit Lions will face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season.
According to NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler, the Bengals and star defensive end Trey Hendrickson have resumed contract extension talks, after a long period of time passed without any significant progress.
As ESPN explained, "The two sides have resumed communication on his contract and future with the team. Hendrickson, who is coming off an All-Pro season and was the NFL's sack leader with 17.5 in 2024, says he remains steadfast in his desire for a long-term contract extension."
Hendrickson, who led the NFL in sacks last season, did not participate in any offseason workouts and skipped mandatory minicamp for the AFC North squad.
By not attending, the talented defensive end could be fined a total of $105,000.
With the defensive end market exploding, the 30-year-old could command north of $40 million annually, as Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett were able to reset the market this offseason.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor predictably wanted to keep the focus on the players who were actively working and not a contract dispute.
"I think anytime you have great players, you want them to be around," Taylor told reporters. "That's just a decision he's got going on right now, and we'll keep focusing on the guys that are here."
Detroit is also potentially in line to give Aidan Hutchinson a long-term contract extension.
If the Bengals are able to reach a new contract agreement with Hendrickson, it could open the door for the former No. 2 overall pick to also secure a long-term extension in Motown.