Best Remaining 2026 Day 2 Free Agents For Detroit Lions

Even with the opening wave of NFL free agency having passed, several intriguing players still remain for the Detroit Lions to target to address key needs.

While general manager Brad Holmes has historically preferred a disciplined and calculated approach to roster building, there are still a handful of veterans who could significantly aid the Lions’ chances of making a deep playoff run in 2026.

With that said, here’s a look at five of the top remaining free agents Detroit should consider pursuing.

EDGE Trey Hendrickson

Signing Hendrickson would be the definition of a home-run acquisition for the Lions.

He'd significantly aid Detroit's pass-rushing woes, and provide Dan Campbell's squad with a perfect running mate for Pro Bowl EDGE Aidan Hutchinson.

When healthy, Hendrickson is an ultra-productive EDGE defender with the ability to wreak havoc against opposing quarterbacks on a weekly basis.

He ranked in the top six in Pro Football Focus’ pass-rush win rate and compiled 17.5 sacks in both 2023 and 2024. Plus, he was ranked seventh in the same PFF stat through the first six weeks of 2025, before injuries prematurely ended his season.

Nonetheless, Hendrickson would be the type of difference-making piece that would elevate Kelvin Sheppard's defense to the next level.

If Brad Holmes really wanted to earn some brownie points from the Detroit fanbase and upgrade the roster at the same time, he'd ink the Bengals pass-rusher to a contract.

CB Tariq Woolen

Woolen remains one of the most intriguing defensive backs available.

Woolen has been highly productive during his first four seasons in the league, permitting a passer rating of just 70.6 when targeted while recording 12 interceptions and 53 passes defended. His combination of size (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) and ball skills makes him one of the more talented cover corners still on the market.

The soon-to-be 27-year-old would certainly be an upgrade over the embattled Terrion Arnold, and he'd be a more-than-welcomed addition to Detroit's cornerbacks room.

S Kevin Byard

Byard is another intriguing option for the Lions if they want to add experience to the back-end of their defense.

Despite approaching his mid-30s, Byard continues to perform at an elite level. In 2025, he led the NFL with seven interceptions and earned first-team All-Pro honors for the third time in his career.

Additionally, since entering the league in 2016, he has accumulated 36 interceptions, and has built a reputation as one of the smartest and most instinctive safeties in football.

The play-making safety would be a major addition to the Lions’ secondary.

OT Rasheed Walker

While defense remains the biggest area of need, the Lions could also explore options along the offensive line.

Walker is one player who could help address the team’s need for a left tackle.

Originally a seventh-round pick in 2022, Walker has developed into a solid starter in Green Bay since taking over for David Bakhtiari.

He's allowed just eight sacks the past two seasons, and for his efforts in 2025, he earned a 64.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. It was good for the 52nd-best overall mark among 89 qualified offensive tackles.

He'd be an adequate replacement for Taylor Decker at left tackle.

OT Braden Smith

When healthy, Smith is a proficient right tackle who thrives as a run-blocker. He's also allowed just five sacks in 45 games the past three seasons, earning a 71.9 PFF pass-blocking grade for his efforts in 2025.

However, there are significant injury concerns with Smith. He’s finished four of the past five seasons on injured reserve, including in 2025 due to a neck injury and concussion.

He earned 65.7 and 65.3 overall marks from PFF in 2024 and ‘25, respectively, while posting a career-best 83.3 overall grade in 2023.

If the Lions were to acquire the longtime Colts lineman, it'd be likely that All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell would shift over to left tackle to accommodate Smith.