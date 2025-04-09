Podcast: Could Lions GM Brad Holmes Make Shocking Draft Decision?
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has reiterated on a couple of occasions this offseason the team is not going to draft prospects just to fill a supposed need on the roster.
Players targeted by Detroit's front office and personnel department must fit the stringent criteria in order to be part of the gritty and resilient culture.
While the majority of pundits and supporters expect Holmes to target an edge rusher or offensive lineman early in the draft, the team could go in a completely different direction.
Recall, when the team had clear needs on defense back in 2023, the team still targeted a running back with the 12th overall pick.
"We don't know what Brad's going to do, okay. We can't just act like, 'No, Brad would never take a wide receiver.' None of us have a clue what he's going to do," said guest Jeff Iafrate. "But I'm not, I can't lie to you Doc. If I'm there on draft night, we're going to be live (on-air), and I know you'll be ready, everyone will be just waiting to hear the pick. If it's a wide receiver, I would sit there probably in awe and shock and then have to recollect my thoughts.
"I would be frustrated. Even though I completely understand. It's like knowing what could happen, but still being upset with the result. I know it could happen, but I still wouldn't accept it."
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast examines which edge rushers best fit the Lions, would drafting a wideout be sending a message to Jameson Williams and what are the goals for Holmes and the coaching staff this upcoming draft.
