Lions Add DB, LB to Roster, Sign Nick Whiteside to Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions have officially announced multiple roster decisions on several defensive backs. The team is in need of reinforcements due to injuries suffered to both of their starting defensive backs.
Two players were signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
Safety Loren Strickland, who has participated in two training camps in Motown, has been officially signed to the 53-man active roster.
Also, linebacker Ty Summers, who was recently brought back, has also been signed to the active roster.
Veteran D.J. Reed is dealing with a hamstring injury and Terrion Arnold injured his shoulder last week against the Cleveland Browns.
Reed has officially been placed on the injured reserve list, while Arnold was a participant at practice on Wednesday.
After not being selected back in 2024, Strickland signed with Detroit as an undrafted free agent. He actually earned a roster spot on the team's 53-man roster coming out of training camp. He was subsequently waived in December of that year, but was brought back on the practice squad.
The former Ball State Cardinals defensive back again went through training camp with the Lions in 2025, but did not make the team. He started his second NFL season on the team's practice squad.
Defensive back Nick Whiteside has been signed to the team's practice squad and the addition of Tre Flowers has been made official.
How Terrion Arnold taking a step back can aid in development
The Lions' coaching staff has been adamant the plan has been to try and get veteran Amik Robertson more involved in the defense.
For Arnold, he played six less snaps (32) defensively than the former Las Vegas Raiders defensive back (38).
Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard discussed last week if the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back playing less snaps could still aid in his development by providing some sort of reset.
To start the season, Arnold has been picked on by opposing offenses and has given more explosive plays than he would like.
It has not been all bad to start the year, but the expectations for the former first-round pick remain quite high, given where he was selected in last year's draft.
“Not only that, just time on task. Just keep going, just go out there, believe in yourself and understand. I tell him all the time, ‘You’re on an island. You may get beat, but it just can’t be busts. It can’t be big games and things like that.’ It’s the NFL, corners are going to get beat, it is what it is," said Sheppard. "It’s our job as coaches to find a way to help this player continue to develop and do the things we saw him do all training camp.”
Roster moves
1.) Signed safety Loren Strickland to 53-man roster from practice squad
2.) Signed linebacker Ty Summers to 53-man roster from practice squad
3.) Signed cornerback Tre Flowers to practice squad
4.) Signed cornerback Nick Whiteside to practice squad