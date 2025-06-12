Lions Among Betting Favorites to Land Steelers Star Defensive End
The Detroit Lions' biggest position of need in the eyes of many analysts is defensive end.
They have one of the game's brightest young stars in Aidan Hutchinson, but the team struggled to generate sacks in his absence and wound up finishing near the bottom of the league in sacks. As a result, there would be a great benefit if the team were to add another powerful pass-rusher opposite Hutchinson.
With Cincinnati's Trey Hendrickson currently holding out with hopes of a new contract, the Lions are viewed as a team that could be in the mix for a potential trade to acquire him. However, there is another player in the AFC North holding out in hopes of an extension that could also be available for trade.
Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt, who is one of the game's elite defensive ends, is also not participating in his team's minicamp with hopes of getting a new contract. With his absence, BetOnline has posted odds for his next team if in fact the Steelers elect to trade him in lieu of giving him an extension.
At (+600), the Lions currently have the third-best odds to acquire Watt if he does not remain with the Steelers. The two teams ahead of Detroit are the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles (+300) and the San Francisco 49ers (+400).
Watt has had an illustrious career, and any hypothetical trade would require a ransom of draft picks to entice the Steelers to move on. As a four-time First Team All-Pro and 2021 Defensive Player of the Year, Watt is truly one of the game's best.
In his career, the Wisconsin product has totaled 462 tackles, 108 sacks, 33 forced fumbles and seven interceptions across eight seasons. Last season, he recorded 11.5 sacks while playing in all 17 games.
If the Lions were to make a move for Watt, an argument could be made that the tandem of he and Hutchinson is the best in the entire league. In an era when pressuring quarterbacks is key, this could reaffirm Detroit's status as Super Bowl contenders.
Detroit also has the cap space to take on the final year of his contract, which carries a base salary of $21.5 million and another $9,368,694 in prorated signing bonus adding up to a cap hit of $30,418,695. The Lions have around $40 million in cap space, so they could certainly make the move.
However, Watt is likely to command a hefty extension beginning with the 2026 season, and with the Lions currently estimated to be around $54 million over the salary cap it would be difficult for the team to pay him in addition to potential extensions for Alex Anzalone, Amik Robertson and select members of the 2022 draft class.
Watt would undoubtedly make the Lions firmly a Super Bowl contender and erase the doubts about their pass-rush. However, the financial ramifications and unlikelihood of a long-term deal casts doubt on whether or not the team would ultimately be able to get a deal done.
