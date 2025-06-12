Lions Dominate PFF Position Rankings
The Detroit Lions are widely regarded as one of the NFL's most explosive teams, with plenty of talent on both sides of the ball.
A number of their players are viewed among the top players at their position in the entire league, as evidenced by a recent ranking of each position group done by Pro Football Focus.
In PFF's rankings, a number of Lions players were amidst the top 10 at their respective position. Quarterback Jared Goff, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson were all listed among the top-10 players at their position.
Also in the mix was newly acquired D.J. Reed, who was ranked as the sixth-best cornerback in the entire NFL after signing a three-year contract to join the Lions this offseason.
Below is a full breakdown of each Lion to finish in the top-10 at their position in PFF's rankings of the 32 best players at every position.
Quarterback Jared Goff: QB9
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs: RB4
Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown: WR4
Tight end Sam LaPorta: TE5
Offensive tackle Penei Sewell: OT6
Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson: EDGE5
Linebacker Jack Campbell: LB8
Cornerback D.J. Reed: CB6
Safety Brian Branch: SAF5
Safety Kerby Joseph: SAF6
Here is a collection of Detroit Lions headlines on Wednesday, June 11.
1.) Detroit Lions former offensive lineman and current radio analyst Lomas Brown shared why he remains optimstic about the team despite the retirement of center Frank Ragnow.
2.) Lions Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson also showed support for Ragnow after his retirement, showcasing empathy for the injuries that the center had to play through.
3.) Members of the Lions' organization teamed up with Comerica Bank to conduct a community clean-up event to help residents of Southwest Detroit who were affected by the flood caused by a water-main break.