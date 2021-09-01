Detroit Lions Announce 2021 Practice Squad Roster, Release Two Veterans

Following the Detroit Lions 53-man roster being revealed, the 15-man practice squad was officially announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Head coach Dan Campbell recently explained what he is looking for from players that will featured on his first practice squad in Detroit.

“For example, I know we can pull this guy -- you get an injury, I know we can pull this guy up and he might not be physically as talented as the guy, the starter that’s in front that has an injury, but we know he’s a plug-in player right now," Campbell explained. "We know he can go in there and he’s functional at the position and he can help us on special teams. You need those guys there. That’s one."

Campbell explained further, "Two is, some of these young players -- maybe it’s (Tavante) Beckett -- that need another year in the program physically, mentally, everything just to develop, but you like them. You like their approach and you like the upside to them. Those are the guys you want on your practice squad, that you know a year from now, they’re going to give you looks and they’re going to improve and help you during the year, but maybe they’re just about a year away and now, you get them back out here in training camp and you like the potential. So, I think it’s a little bit of both.”

© Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

2021 Lions' Practice Squad

LB Tavante Beckett

OLB Rashod Berry

NT Miles Brown

S Jalen Elliott

K Zane Gonzalez

DE Bruce Hector

G Tommy Kraemer

TE Alize Mack

WR Javon McKinley

RB Dedrick Mills

T Darrin Paulo

RB Craig Reynolds

CB Nickell Robey-Coleman

WR Sage Surratt

TE Brock Wright

Released players

TE Darren Fells

S Dean Marlowe

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER